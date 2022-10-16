1/5 Vladimir Putin is mocking Ukraine with his latest statements.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, rained bombs on Ukraine earlier this week. Now he suddenly says he’s no longer planning major attacks – immediately contradicting himself.

At the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said: “There is no need for mass strikes anymore. Now there are other tasks.”

More threats to bomb targets

But immediately he threatens to open fire again. Of the 29 objects targeted, seven were “not as damaged as the Ministry of Defense had planned,” he told the summit.

Then: “But they will make up for it, things.” The Kremlin leader did not say what the specific targets were. Russia on Monday fired more than 80 rockets at Ukraine, including the capital Kiev. The attacks were primarily aimed at energy infrastructure.

Around 20 people died and more than 100 were injured in the terror attacks earlier in the week. Many civilian targets were attacked.

Putin does not want to “destroy Ukraine”.

He seems to be mocking Ukraine. “We do not intend to destroy Ukraine. No, of course not,” Putin said. And he says the invasion was not a mistake.

He says: “I want to be clear: what happened today was unpleasant, to put it mildly. But the same should have been done a little later, in the worst case scenario for us, that’s all.”

In Kazakhstan, Putin announced his willingness to negotiate again. However, he has conditions. Negotiations with Ukraine should be conducted through international mediation.

Statements are inconsistent with actions

The tone in which he speaks in Kazakhstan is very different from what Putin usually adopts. More recently, he has repeatedly threatened nukes, making it clear that he wants to take over Ukraine under all circumstances.

And his new offensive strategy Speaks the opposite – bloody – language. Attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilians and infrastructure continue to be launched.

The airstrikes are also intended to debilitate civilians in Ukraine. Energy distribution infrastructure was targeted for this purpose. As a result, there were power outages in many places. At times, electricity was distributed in Ukraine. Putin wants to break the will of Ukrainians.