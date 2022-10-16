October 16, 2022

“Destroy Ukraine? No of course not”

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Vladimir Putin is mocking Ukraine with his latest statements.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, rained bombs on Ukraine earlier this week. Now he suddenly says he’s no longer planning major attacks – immediately contradicting himself.

At the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said: “There is no need for mass strikes anymore. Now there are other tasks.”

