March 1, 2024

Police find missing 5-year-old in Florida swamp

“Oh, there she is!”Florida swamp: Police find missing five-year-old child

A girl ran away from home. Police released a video of the happy ending after finding the child in a swamp.

Ann Gunter
Van

A happy ending in Tampa, Florida: “You've run too far, baby.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

  • A five-year-old boy was lost in a swamp in Tampa, Florida.

  • A search for the boy was recorded.

  • You can hear the officers' relief as they hug the baby.

“Hello, my little one. “Let's get you out of the water,” an officer said, holding out his hands. “We were looking for you, honey.”

A five-year-old child was reported missing in Tampa, Florida on Monday evening by her parents, who have since been unable to find the girl at home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office used a thermal camera to search from the air. It took them less than an hour to find the girl wandering in a thickly wooded swamp area in Tampa, about 1.5 miles from her home.

Police rescue a 5-year-old boy from a swamp in Tampa, Florida.

Police rescue a 5-year-old boy from a swamp in Tampa, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

“You ran too far, sweetie,” a deputy later said as the five-year-old was safely placed in a police car.

Sheriff Chad Chronister praised his men: “Their quick actions saved the day and turned a potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion.”

