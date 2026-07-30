Ozlo Unveils Sleepbuds 2 With Longer Battery Life, Better Audio, and Enhanced Sleep Tracking

Ozlo, the sleep technology startup founded by former Bose engineers, has introduced Sleepbuds 2, the latest version of its sleep-focused wireless earbuds. The updated model builds on the foundation established by Bose’s discontinued Sleepbuds line while introducing improvements in battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, sound quality, and sleep monitoring.

Priced at $279, the new earbuds cost $30 more than Ozlo’s previous Sleepbuds, which sold for $249 last month after originally carrying a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $349. The launch represents the company’s first major hardware update since debuting its original product in late 2024 and signals Ozlo’s transition from continuing Bose’s work into establishing its own sleep technology platform.

Ozlo Expands on Bose’s Sleep Earbud Legacy

Ozlo was founded by former Bose executives N.B. Patil, Brian Mulcahey, and Charlie Taylor, who helped develop Bose’s Sleepbuds before the company exited the category in 2023. After Bose discontinued the product, the founders acquired and licensed the underlying research and intellectual property, allowing them to continue developing the concept under the Ozlo brand.

The company says more than 200,000 customers have adopted the original Sleepbuds since their launch.

Unlike traditional wireless earbuds designed primarily for music or calls, Sleepbuds feature a compact, low-profile design intended for overnight wear. Their smaller size makes them especially comfortable for side sleepers while supporting features such as built-in sleep sounds, Bluetooth audio streaming, passive noise blocking, sleep tracking, and in-ear alarms.

Battery Life Receives a Significant Upgrade

Longer Overnight Performance

One of the most notable improvements in Sleepbuds 2 is battery performance.

Ozlo says the new earbuds provide up to 14 hours of battery life, compared with roughly 10 hours on the previous generation. The updated charging case also stores enough power for two to three nights of additional use before needing to be recharged.

The charging case now includes a dedicated button that allows users to start sleep sounds or snooze an alarm without reaching for their smartphone, offering added convenience during the night.

Improved Bluetooth Connectivity and Audio Quality

Redesigned Hardware Addresses Previous Complaints

Bluetooth reliability was among the most common concerns raised by users of the first-generation Sleepbuds. Although software updates improved performance over time, Ozlo says Sleepbuds 2 feature redesigned hardware aimed at solving those issues more effectively.

According to the company, the earbuds include a newly engineered antenna and signal extender that deliver:

Longer Bluetooth range

More stable wireless connections

Faster pairing through dedicated connection controls

The audio system has also been upgraded with a built-in amplifier designed to improve sound masking capabilities and overall sound quality.

Personalized Listening Modes

Sleepbuds 2 introduce personalized sound tuning for different listening situations. Users can choose optimized audio profiles for:

Spoken Word

Airplane Mode

Focus Mode

Balanced Mode

These settings are intended to tailor audio performance based on individual use cases, whether users are trying to fall asleep, concentrate, or listen to spoken content.

New Sleep Shield Feature Reduces Nighttime Distractions

Another addition is Sleep Shield, a feature designed to minimize interruptions during sleep.

If a phone’s built-in sleep or focus mode has not been activated, Sleep Shield automatically blocks incoming phone calls, notifications, alerts, and Bluetooth audio streaming. The feature aims to create a quieter nighttime environment without requiring additional phone settings.

Expanded Sleep Tracking and Environmental Monitoring

More Detailed Sleep Insights

Ozlo has also expanded its sleep analytics capabilities.

Sensors built into the earbuds monitor breathing patterns and body movement during sleep, while the charging case tracks environmental conditions including:

Room temperature

Ambient light

Noise levels

The combined data helps users identify which sleep conditions contribute to deeper and more restorative rest, allowing them to adjust their bedroom environment over time.

AI Remains Part of Ozlo’s Long-Term Vision

Earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Ozlo outlined plans to evolve beyond hardware into a broader sleep data platform.

The company said it intends to use artificial intelligence to better analyze users’ sleep patterns and is developing an AI-powered “sleep buddy” that would allow customers to ask questions and receive personalized insights about their sleep data.

While those AI features are still under development, Sleepbuds 2 lays the foundation by collecting more detailed biometric and environmental information.

Pricing, Accessories, and Availability

Sleepbuds 2 are available for $279.

For a limited time, purchasers will also receive a complimentary sleep mask and travel case. Each package includes:

Sleepbuds 2 earbuds

Charging case

Four pairs of silicone ear tips in different sizes

USB-C charging cable

Conclusion

With Sleepbuds 2, Ozlo is refining the sleep earbud concept pioneered by Bose by addressing key customer concerns while adding longer battery life, stronger wireless performance, improved audio, and expanded sleep tracking. The latest release reflects the company’s broader ambition to combine hardware, sleep analytics, and future AI-powered insights into a comprehensive sleep technology platform.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.