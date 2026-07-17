The Best CarPlay Upgrades to Try in the iOS 27 Public Beta

Apple has released the iOS 27 public beta, giving iPhone users an early look at a range of software improvements before the official launch later this year. Among the updates are several notable enhancements to CarPlay, Apple’s in-car interface that allows drivers to access navigation, music, messaging, and other functions through their vehicle’s display.

From smarter voice controls to improved reliability, the latest beta introduces features aimed at making the driving experience more convenient and hands-free.

Siri AI Brings Smarter Voice Assistance to CarPlay

One of the most significant additions in iOS 27 is Siri AI, Apple’s upgraded voice assistant powered by advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

More Context-Aware Assistance While Driving

The enhanced Siri experience extends directly to CarPlay, where voice control is especially important for reducing distractions behind the wheel. Drivers can now ask more complex questions related to personal information, general knowledge, and contextual tasks.

For example, Siri can locate a specific address mentioned in an email or text message and immediately begin navigation to that destination—all through voice commands. This allows users to handle common tasks without touching their iPhone or the vehicle’s screen.

The improvement represents a major step forward for hands-free functionality, an area that has become increasingly important as connected vehicle technologies continue to evolve.

Updated Now Playing Controls Improve Audio Management

Apple has also refined the media playback experience in CarPlay.

Persistent MiniPlayer Across Audio Apps

A new “Now Playing” MiniPlayer remains visible throughout audio applications. Located in the upper-right corner of the CarPlay interface, it displays album artwork and essential playback controls, allowing users to manage audio content more easily while navigating other apps.

Audio Scrubber Finally Arrives

Another long-requested feature is the addition of an audio scrubber within the Now Playing interface. Users can drag the timeline to skip ahead or rewind within a song, podcast, or audiobook without relying on steering-wheel controls or reaching for their iPhone.

The change gives drivers greater control over media playback while maintaining a streamlined interface.

New Wallpaper Options Refresh the CarPlay Interface

Although CarPlay has traditionally offered limited customization options, iOS 27 introduces several new wallpapers for users who want to personalize their dashboard experience.

Expanded Selection of Apple-Designed Backgrounds

The new wallpapers closely resemble the default designs available on iPhones running iOS 27. While Apple still does not allow users to set personal photos as CarPlay backgrounds, the expanded collection provides more variety than previous versions.

The update offers a subtle visual refresh for drivers who spend significant time using CarPlay.

Performance and Reliability Improvements

Beyond visible changes, Apple says iOS 27 includes important behind-the-scenes upgrades focused on stability and performance.

Better GPS Accuracy and Navigation Heading

The company reports improvements to navigation heading accuracy and GPS performance within CarPlay. These changes could help provide more reliable route guidance, particularly in areas where location tracking may occasionally drift.

Enhanced Wireless CarPlay Connectivity

Wireless CarPlay users may also notice improved reliability. Apple has specifically targeted connection stability, an area where some drivers have experienced intermittent issues depending on vehicle model and hardware configuration.

For users who have encountered navigation inaccuracies or wireless connection problems in the past, these updates could significantly improve day-to-day usability.

Video Apps Are Coming to CarPlay

Apple has also confirmed that developers can now build dedicated video applications for CarPlay under iOS 27.

Automaker Support Still Required

However, the feature is not immediately available to all users. Vehicle manufacturers must first add support for video playback within their CarPlay systems before compatible apps can be used.

As a result, widespread adoption may take time, and availability will likely vary by automaker and vehicle model.

Still, the announcement signals Apple’s intention to expand CarPlay’s capabilities beyond navigation and audio entertainment in the future.

A Meaningful Update for Millions of Drivers

While some Apple users continue to look forward to broader next-generation CarPlay experiences, iOS 27 delivers several practical upgrades for the version already used in millions of vehicles worldwide. Smarter Siri functionality, improved media controls, better reliability, and future video app support make this one of the more notable CarPlay updates in recent years. As the beta period continues, additional refinements may arrive before the software’s full public release.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.