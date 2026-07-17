Iceberg Lettuce Served at Some Taco Bell Locations Under Investigation in Multi-State Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Federal health officials are investigating shredded iceberg lettuce supplied from Mexico and served at certain Taco Bell restaurants as a possible source of a growing cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people across the United States.

The investigation is focused on restaurants in five Midwestern and Appalachian states, while public health agencies continue to examine whether additional outbreaks may be connected to the same source.

FDA Warns Consumers in Five States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public alert advising consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce imported from Mexico and served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Although the FDA did not publicly identify the supplier, two sources familiar with the federal investigation said the lettuce is believed to have been supplied by Taylor Farms, one of North America’s largest fresh produce companies.

Health officials are working to determine whether produce from the same supplier could be connected to illnesses reported in other parts of the country.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. The infection commonly spreads through contaminated food or water and can cause prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms.

People infected with the parasite often experience:

Severe diarrhea lasting for weeks

Loss of appetite

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Fatigue

Weight loss

Without treatment, symptoms can persist or recur for an extended period, making outbreaks a significant public health concern.

Thousands of Cases Under Investigation Nationwide

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 7,000 people across the United States may have been affected by the outbreak.

As of Friday, federal investigators had confirmed 1,644 cases and were reviewing more than 5,100 additional reports. No deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported.

Public health officials have indicated that multiple outbreaks may be occurring simultaneously in at least 34 states, though investigations are ongoing to determine whether the cases are connected.

The CDC emphasized that shredded lettuce sold in grocery stores or served at other restaurant chains is not currently included in the warning.

Taco Bell Removes Suspected Lettuce From Supply Chain

In response to the investigation, Taco Bell announced that it has voluntarily removed the lettuce suspected of being linked to the outbreak from its supply chain nationwide.

The company said the removal will remain in place indefinitely while authorities continue their investigation. Taco Bell also stated that replacement products would be introduced in affected states within days.

Company Response

In a statement, Taco Bell said protecting customers remains its top priority and highlighted its cooperation with public health officials.

The company noted that it believes food safety is a shared responsibility among restaurants, suppliers, and government agencies, adding that it acted quickly to remove the potentially affected product.

Taco Bell did not identify the supplier involved in the investigation.

Taylor Farms did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the outbreak.

Investigation Continues

Federal and state health agencies are continuing to trace the source of the contamination and determine whether additional illnesses may be linked to the lettuce supply chain.

The investigation remains active as officials work to identify the full scope of the outbreak and prevent further infections. Consumers in the affected states are being advised to avoid the specified shredded iceberg lettuce until more information becomes available.

Conclusion

The ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak has prompted federal regulators and restaurant operators to take precautionary measures as investigators search for the source of contamination. With thousands of potential cases under review and multiple states affected, health officials are urging consumers to follow current food safety advisories while the investigation continues.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.