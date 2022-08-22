Only children affected: New virus discovered in India – Corona-like

A new virus is spreading in India. 82 children have been affected by fever called tomato fever. Symptoms are similar to Corona.

1/4 Tomato fever was first detected in India in May 2022. (icon image)

After Corona came Monkey Box. Now scientists are already warning about a new virus. Name: Tomato fever or tomato fever. as “The Lancet Journal of Respiratory Medicine” The virus was first detected on May 6, 2022 in the Indian state of Kerala.

The virus has an unusual name because, as the authors of the study write, the color of the limbs can change in infected people. At least 82 cases have been reported so far. What is significant is that so far only children under the age of five have been affected.

Those affected have symptoms such as fever, fatigue and headache. But vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash are possible. Experts recognize the similarity of corona symptoms. “The rare viral infection is localized and not considered life-threatening,” the researchers write in their report. You should definitely monitor the virus and spread and prevent outbreaks.

Sufferers should be isolated

In their paper, the researchers write that the new virus is not related to COVID-19. Therefore, they hypothesized that tomato fever in children could be the after effects of chikungunya or dengue fever. It is also conceivable that this is a new variant of viral hand, foot and mouth disease. Because: So far, an adult has not been diagnosed with tomato flu.

Like other types of flu, tomato flu is considered highly contagious. Researchers recommend that sick people self-isolate for five to seven days after symptoms appear. To date, there are no drugs or vaccines available to treat or prevent tomato fever.

According to the researchers, the following applies here as well: complying with good preventive hygiene measures against disease and disinfecting your hands. People with tomato fever are advised to drink more fluids and stay in bed. (Oko)