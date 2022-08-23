Briton loses half skull in drunken fall – sues PWC

Michael Brockie survives a nasty fall that results in half of his skull being surgically removed. Now he is suing his employer. He forced him to drink alcohol. Then the decline continued.

Now he’s suing employers for pressuring him to drink at a company party

1/4 Michael Brockie lost half of his skull in 2019.

Michael Brockie (28) has been considered a “walking miracle” since his accident in 2019. His doctors called him after he survived a serious accident. Brockie fell and hit his head. As a result, half of his skull was removed.

Brockie, now an auditor at PWC, is suing his employer. According to British broadcaster ITV, he is suing the company for 200,000 pounds (about 227,000 francs) in negligence.

“Encouraged to drink alcohol to excess”.

He claims he was injured after being “encouraged to drink too much” at a company party. This is evident from the charge sheet quoting many British media.

It’s about a pub crawl with his colleagues in Reading (England). According to the lawsuit, Brockie was forced by his boss to drink as much beer as possible in as few sips as possible at nine bars.

So employees were rated on how quickly they could drink each drink. The result should also be handed over to the office.

Brockie still works for the company

The manager of the PWC office in Reading, England invited him to a drinking competition. Brockie, who still works at the company, was only able to return to work six months after the incident.

As well as £200,000, Brockie wants to be entitled to additional payments. These are intended to cover any future expenses he may incur as a result of his injuries.

That’s what PWC says

According to British media, the company only says about the case: “As a responsible employer, we are committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive working environment for all our employees.”

And: “We expect everyone participating in social events to take responsibility and ensure their own safety and that of others.” (eu)