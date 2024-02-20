Maxim Kuzminov, a former Russian military pilot who escaped and hijacked a helicopter to Ukraine in 2023, has been found dead in Spain.

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked an attack helicopter over Ukraine in 2023, was found dead in Spain. According to initial media reports, he was allegedly killed by twelve gunshots in a parking lot in the town of La Villajoyosa, near Alicante.

Kuzminov left the Russian military on August 23, 2023 and flew to Ukraine in his Mi-8 helicopter. Not only did he hand over the helicopter to the Ukrainian troops, but he also gave spare parts for two types of fighter jets. During takeoff, two of Kuzmino's co-pilots, uninitiated, died.

Ukraine picked up the 33-year-old pilot, issued him new documents and paid him a hefty bonus of nearly half a million dollars. But Kuzminov did not stay there.

“He decided to go to Spain instead of staying here. As far as we know, he was caught with his ex-girlfriend and has now been shot dead,” says the Kyiv portal “Ukrainska Pravda”, citing a source from the Ukrainian secret service, which confirmed the death of the now estranged.

A burnt-out car was reportedly found near the crime scene, which the culprits may have used to escape.

