Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 ejects, 11 injured

A domestic airline’s Boeing 777 plane has canceled its takeoff in Hong Kong. 11 passengers were injured during the evacuation at the gate.

Cathay Pacific flight CX880 headed to Los Angeles. But the Boeing 777-300 ER with 17 crew and 293 passengers didn’t get very far on Saturday (June 24) morning. Because the machine with registration number B-KPQ had to cancel its start at Hong Kong International Airport.

Cathay Pacific cited “technical issues” as the reason for the aborted take-off without elaborating further. One of the plane’s tires overheated, state television broadcaster RTHK said, citing police. That’s why he broke.

Two passengers are still in hospital

Flight tracking portal Flightradar 24 showed that the Boeing 777 had already used more than half of the 3800 meter long runway 07R and was traveling at 240 kilometers per hour when the cockpit crew applied the brakes. Everything went smoothly.

The Boeing 777 then proceeded to the gate, where it was evacuated “as a precaution,” Cathay Pacific wrote in a statement. Guests left them via emergency slides. 11 of them were injured. Nine people have already managed to leave the hospital, the airline said. Two will continue to receive treatment. “Our colleagues will continue to support the two hospitalized passengers and their families.”