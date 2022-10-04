Mass protests in Iran: Paramilitary police kill two teenage girls

Mass protests continue — and are becoming increasingly violent — in Iran. Two young women were killed in the protest against the regime.

Mass protests in Iran after the death of Mahza Amini († 22) have put the country on edge. More than 130 protesters have been killed by police so far, according to the Iran Observatory for Human Rights, a human rights group. Among them: Sarina E.* (†16) and Nika S.* (†17).

According to preliminary reports, YouTuber Sarina E. died after suffering severe injuries from the beatings. According to Amnesty International, her family reportedly searched for Sarina E. for ten days before authorities finally released her body.

The family is deeply saddened

Nika S. was also missing for several days. His aunt tells BBC Farsi that he left home on September 20. Among their luggage: a water bottle and a towel to protect themselves from police tear gas. Later, he told a friend on the phone that “security agents” were following him. This is believed to be their last phone call. Her Telegram and Instagram accounts were deleted the same night – no one could reach her anymore.

Her family searched for the young woman for several days. Eventually, a body matching his description is found in a morgue. Her nose was broken. She also suffered a fractured skull. Meanwhile, the official cause of death: Fall from a great height. Her relatives didn’t believe it.

After this great loss, the grieving family also took to the streets. In a video circulating on Twitter, Nika S. In’s mother calls to the camera: “Today is your birthday, my love! Today I cry: congratulations on your sacrifice!»

Amini’s death shook the nation

Protests have been going on in Iran for weeks. Background: Mahza Amini, 22, was arrested in mid-September by deputies for wearing a headscarf “inappropriately.” It is not clear what happened to Amini after that. The woman fell into a coma and died in hospital on September 16.

Critics accuse the paramilitary force of using violence. The police strongly deny the allegations. Since the young woman’s death, thousands of people have protested across the country against the government and security forces’ crackdown and against the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, 83, says the protests are a coup d’état. According to Khamenei, Israel and the US are behind it.

Joe Biden: “We’ll hold them accountable”

US President Joe Biden (79) has promised economic sanctions in light of the brutal crackdown by Iranian security forces against anti-government protesters. Later this week, Biden announced in writing on Monday (local time) that the US government will announce punitive measures against those who use violence against peaceful demonstrators. “We will continue to hold Iranian authorities accountable and support the right of Iranians to protest freely.”

Biden said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of violence against peaceful protesters in Iran. After Amini’s death, the US government had already imposed sanctions on Iran’s moral police and senior security officials. (bab/SDA)

