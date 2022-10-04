October 4, 2022

Mass protests in Iran: Paramilitary police kill two teenage girls

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

Mass protests have escalated in Iran

Two teenage girls were beaten to death by a deputy policeman

Mass protests continue — and are becoming increasingly violent — in Iran. Two young women were killed in the protest against the regime.

According to preliminary reports, YouTuber Sarina E. died after suffering severe injuries from the beatings.

Mass protests in Iran after the death of Mahza Amini († 22) have put the country on edge. More than 130 protesters have been killed by police so far, according to the Iran Observatory for Human Rights, a human rights group. Among them: Sarina E.* (†16) and Nika S.* (†17).

According to preliminary reports, YouTuber Sarina E. died after suffering severe injuries from the beatings. According to Amnesty International, her family reportedly searched for Sarina E. for ten days before authorities finally released her body.

