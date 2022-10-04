October 5, 2022

ETH military expert Marcel Berni on the situation in the annexed regions

Terence Abbott 39 mins ago 3 min read

Connected – but not in control?

“Ukrainians are getting better every day”

Putin celebrated the unification of four Ukrainian territories. Although the regions were annexed, Ukrainians now dominated the regions. According to military expert Marcel Berni, they will continue to advance and celebrate victories.

1/6

According to military expert Marcel Berni, Putin has annexed four regions, but he does not control them.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 69, celebrated the annexation of the occupied Ukrainian regions of Cherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia with a lavish and grand ceremony in Moscow last week.

His troops on the battlefield have little to celebrate: Although the Kremlin has officially declared all four regions Russian territory, Putin’s troops have suffered one defeat after another in the annexed regions. After Ukrainian troops already captured the strategically important Lyman in the Donetsk region in the country’s east a few days ago, they are now advancing further into Kherson.

