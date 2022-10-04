ETH military expert Marcel Berni on the situation in the annexed regions

Putin celebrated the unification of four Ukrainian territories. Although the regions were annexed, Ukrainians now dominated the regions. According to military expert Marcel Berni, they will continue to advance and celebrate victories.

1/6 According to military expert Marcel Berni, Putin has annexed four regions, but he does not control them.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 69, celebrated the annexation of the occupied Ukrainian regions of Cherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia with a lavish and grand ceremony in Moscow last week.

His troops on the battlefield have little to celebrate: Although the Kremlin has officially declared all four regions Russian territory, Putin’s troops have suffered one defeat after another in the annexed regions. After Ukrainian troops already captured the strategically important Lyman in the Donetsk region in the country’s east a few days ago, they are now advancing further into Kherson.

What does it really look like in four areas? Putin annexed regions and is now out of control? According to Marcel Berni (34), an expert at the ETH Zurich Military Academy, Putin’s partial mobilization is now getting out of hand: “Instead of creating facts with annexation, the Ukrainians gave him the best military response on the battlefield: that is, they are getting better every day.”

“The Russians have passed their peak”

“When Putin signed the annexation in the Kremlin, the Ukrainian military was celebrating major victories.” It makes the Kremlin ruler look older and older and shows how much Putin has already said goodbye to military realities in the Kremlin.

Although all four regions belong to Russia on paper, the Ukrainians are pushing ahead. “This creates an enormous movement that plays into the hands of the Ukrainians and at the same time weakens the Russian armed forces,” Bernie explains.

According to the strategist, the morale of the Russian soldiers has now reached a low point. “Russians are realizing more and more that this is a war of aggression and that Putin has not achieved his war goals.” Additionally, the Russian military would have long since passed its prime. “Even a few reservationists mobilized as part of a swift action cannot change much in the medium term.”

Ukrainians will not immigrate

Further gains in the region are expected from Ukraine in the near future as Ukraine has really been fueled in its offensive pace. “Zelensky’s army will not be satisfied with the capture of Liman. They will continue to advance along the Kharkiv-Luhansk-Donetsk borders and attack other cities.”

There, the Russians are now even more vulnerable after the recent success of the Ukrainians: “With Lyman, the Ukrainian armed forces control an important railway junction. This gives them enormous advantages when it comes to transporting and moving ammunition, material and personnel. Bernie expects the Ukrainians’ next target to be the town of Kreminna in Luhansk.

“The city is situated on an important road running from north to east.” Therefore, the Ukrainian army wants to take control of the route to Kreminna as the next operational target.