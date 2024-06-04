Mannheim’s attacker has not attracted negative attention before

On Friday, Sulaiman A. (25) attacked several people in the city of Mannheim, and a police officer later died in hospital. A. Has been living in Germany for years and has only attracted positive attention.

Suleiman A. was the man who carried out the stabbing attack in Mannheim last Friday.

The 25-year-old has never attracted negative attention before – but is associated with a YouTube channel with Islamic content.

A for almost a year. A neighbor says he felt strange.

Several people were brutally knifed in the German city of Mannheim on Friday afternoon. In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen attacking several people with a large knife. A well-known critic of Islam and several supporters were injured. A police officer was also seriously injured and died.

The German media traced the life of accused Suleiman A. Officials say he could be seen as a “model of successful integration” by the end of the week.

Asylum claim rejected

Sulaiman A. 25 years old and came to Germany as an unaccompanied minor with an Afghan passport in 2013. According to “Spiegel” research, he applied for asylum there. His application was rejected for unknown reasons, but his extradition was barred due to the security situation in his home country.

“Bild” writes that he attended secondary school in Germany. He completed his German courses with a B2 certificate, which confirms that he can now “communicate spontaneously and fluently orally and understand complex texts”. After graduating from secondary school, he worked as an assistant in the paper and packaging technology department for a few months. See also Increased tension between the Serbian minority and the government

During his school days, the 25-year-old trained in the martial art of taekwondo and won several competitions. He also worked as a volunteer with a refugee aid organization. He had been unemployed in the months leading up to the crime.

A neighbor noticed the changes

Sulaiman A.’s police file was previously empty. However, he has been linked to Islamic videos posted online for some time. “Spiegel” reports that his name appears to be associated with a YouTube channel that displays the Taliban flag as a profile picture. I don’t know what he has to do with this channel. Videos posted there are no longer available.

A neighbor said the man who later stabbed her once knocked on her door and handed her a Koran. “I felt like he wanted to convert me,” she says. Another neighbor told “Build” that he noticed the changes. “Until a year ago, he always welcomed us in a friendly manner. But suddenly he changed and was not so handsome anymore. According to research, people around him suggest that he may be mentally ill.

Deportation is (currently) not possible

The crime in Mannheim has sparked a new debate in German politics about current deportation rules. As of 2021, deportation of people from Afghanistan is not allowed due to the prevailing political situation.

According to Frankfurter Allgemeine, a turnaround would be a prerequisite for the Foreign Office to prepare a new and different assessment of the situation in Afghanistan.