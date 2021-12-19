London announces catastrophe due to Omigron variation

The British capital London on Saturday declared a catastrophe due to the rapid spread of the Omigron variant of the corona virus.
“There is an increase in Omigron cases in our capital Very worryingMayor Sadiq Khan announced on Saturday. “That’s why we are calling for a catastrophe again.” Khan pointed out that the number of covit patients in London hospitals had returned Greatly increases.
In early January, the city was devastated by Govt-19. At the time, the health care system was on the verge of collapse.
Mayor Khan was worried
In definite terms, special emergency plans are put in place and the units involved are very closely integrated. In the first London hospitals, staff will be transferred to intensive care units and emergency rooms, the Guardian newspaper reported.
Mayor Khan has called on everyone in London to get vaccinated soon. Vaccination centers have reopened in many British cities – in stadiums or at Christmas markets – where you can inject without a meeting.
In the UK, 10,059 new Omicron cases were reported on Saturday – three times more than the previous day. In total, there are approximately 25,000 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK. In London, the new virus variant has replaced the already dominant delta.
