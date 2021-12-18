December 18, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Disaster announced in London – see

Arzu 5 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/7

    According to the mayor, the increase in Omigron cases in the British capital is “extremely worrying”.

  • 2/7

    Due to the rapid spread of the Omigron variant, London declared disaster on Saturday.

  • 6/7

    In the UK, 10,059 new Omicron cases were reported on Saturday – three times more than the previous day.

  • 7/7

    People walking to a meeting at the Oxford Circus in London. On Saturday, the British capital, London, announced a catastrophe due to the rapid spread of Omigrans.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that the increase in Omigron cases in the British capital was “very worrying”. “That’s why we are calling for a catastrophe again.” Khan pointed out that the number of covit patients in London hospitals was increasing exponentially again.

In early January, the city was devastated by Govt-19. At the time, the health care system was on the verge of collapse. In definite terms, special emergency plans are put in place and the units involved are very closely integrated. In the first London hospitals, staff were to be transferred to intensive care units and emergency rooms. According to the Guardian newspaper.

See also  Non-vaccinated locking is possible in these countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A short booster period is important for compromise in the Federal Council +++ Omigron is on the rise in Switzerland

8 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

January 6 trial – Capital struck: Trump’s entourage falls on deaf ears – News

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Denmark reports all-time record of new epidemics

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Disaster announced in London – see

5 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

A short booster period is important for compromise in the Federal Council +++ Omigron is on the rise in Switzerland

8 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

January 6 trial – Capital struck: Trump’s entourage falls on deaf ears – News

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Denmark reports all-time record of new epidemics

1 day ago Arzu