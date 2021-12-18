Disaster announced in London – see

1/7 According to the mayor, the increase in Omigron cases in the British capital is “extremely worrying”.

2/7 Due to the rapid spread of the Omigron variant, London declared disaster on Saturday.







6/7 In the UK, 10,059 new Omicron cases were reported on Saturday – three times more than the previous day.

7/7 People walking to a meeting at the Oxford Circus in London. On Saturday, the British capital, London, announced a catastrophe due to the rapid spread of Omigrans.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that the increase in Omigron cases in the British capital was “very worrying”. “That’s why we are calling for a catastrophe again.” Khan pointed out that the number of covit patients in London hospitals was increasing exponentially again.

In early January, the city was devastated by Govt-19. At the time, the health care system was on the verge of collapse. In definite terms, special emergency plans are put in place and the units involved are very closely integrated. In the first London hospitals, staff were to be transferred to intensive care units and emergency rooms. According to the Guardian newspaper.

Shovels at the Christmas market or stadium

Mayor Khan has called on everyone in London to get vaccinated soon. Vaccination centers have reopened in many British cities – in stadiums or at Christmas markets – where you can inject without a meeting.

Before contacting Omigron: “Booster should be delivered soon”( 01:39 )