January 27, 2022

Klitschko was angry that the helmet had been delivered from Germany

    Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko was outraged to announce the deployment of 5,000 military helmets in support of Germany.

    “What support does Germany want to send next? Pillow?” “The behavior of the German federal government keeps him speechless.”

    Because Russia is constantly bringing troops to the border. A senior German intelligence agency’s intelligence spokesman said it was possible that up to 120,000 soldiers were currently in the area.

    So Klitschko is preparing for an invasion of Russia. I actually demanded weapons from Germany. Now buys a helmet.

Sword noise continues. Russia recently deployed its troops on the Ukrainian border at breakneck speed, according to the findings of the Western Secret Service. A senior German intelligence agency’s intelligence spokesman said it was possible that up to 120,000 soldiers were currently in the area. This does not include the Russian-controlled separatist armed forces in Donbass. They are estimated at about 35,000.

Germany has announced it will send 5,000 military helmets in support of Ukraine. The country asked for weapons. But this was denied. The mood in Ukraine is correspondingly bad.

