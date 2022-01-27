Klitschko was angry that the helmet had been delivered from Germany

1/5 Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko was outraged to announce the deployment of 5,000 military helmets in support of Germany.

Sword noise continues. Russia recently deployed its troops on the Ukrainian border at breakneck speed, according to the findings of the Western Secret Service. A senior German intelligence agency’s intelligence spokesman said it was possible that up to 120,000 soldiers were currently in the area. This does not include the Russian-controlled separatist armed forces in Donbass. They are estimated at about 35,000.

Germany has announced it will send 5,000 military helmets in support of Ukraine. The country asked for weapons. But this was denied. The mood in Ukraine is correspondingly bad.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has accused the federal government of underestimating Russia’s threat. And the former boxing world champion was furious. “5000 helmets is a complete joke,” Klitschko said “Built” newspaper.

He added: “What does Germany want to send next for support? Pillow? “The behavior of the German federal government has left him speechless.” It may have been misunderstood that the Russian military is fully armed and could launch an invasion at any time.

“This is a signal of catastrophe not only for Ukraine.”

In Germany, mini-help is ridiculed on social media. “How can you make fun of yourself?” Germany: Yes, writes the head of the news and social affairs department of the “Weld” newspaper. Others suggest sending Germany carnival hats or fun band-aids.

But a wind is blowing in Germany itself. CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter criticized the federal government’s decision not to supply arms to Ukraine. “This is a signal of disaster not only for Ukraine but also for our allies,” he said “Spiegel”.

He said Ukraine could use communications intelligence and jammers against Russian communications. In addition, Kiev urgently needs anti-tank technology, anti-aircraft missiles, sniper rifles and night-vision goggles. Keyswetter recommended that “such supplies be conditionalized and made compulsory for Ukraine to return arms after a certain period of time under the arms contract.”

“Gesture of Unity”

Unlike Germany, the Czech Republic will supply 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. “The grenades will be delivered to Ukraine in the next few days,” a Defense Ministry spokesman in Prague told AFP on Wednesday. So the “prize” is worth 36.6 million crowns (1.5 million euros).