Joe Biden mistook the rugby team for a paramilitary force

During a speech, according to “CNN” news, the 80-year-old addressed the subject of rugby because of his tie. Because the shamrock tie was given to him by his distant cousin and Irish rugby player Rob Kearney.

He received the award after the Irish national rugby team defeated the New Zealand national team in Chicago in 2016. Ireland then won against New Zealand’s “All Blacks” for the first time in 111 years.

“See the shamrock tie I’m wearing now?” Joe Biden asked during his pub speech. ‘It was given to me by one of them. Who is a good rugby player who smashes blocks and dances to the ground.”

The US president confused the New Zealanders’ nickname, the “All Blacks”, with the “black and dans” of all things. The latter were a paramilitary group in Ireland during the Irish War of Independence from 1919 to 1921. Many of their members had a reputation for violence.

A White House staffer later defended the slip of the tongue: “I think it was clear to any rugby fan in Ireland that the president was talking about the All Blacks.” However, this slip of the tongue went viral on social media.

