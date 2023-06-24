Titanic Mission: Submarine Explosions, Residents Died, News of Disaster

According to various experts, the developers and operators of the submarine, the Oceangate company, have ignored the warnings and deviated from the recognized standards.

According to the BBC, the company initially did not comment on the allegations. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Oceangate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein noted the 14-year development period for Titan. No one involved should judge, said Sonlein, who is not active in the company but still owns a stake in it.

Prominent marine explorer David Mearns told the BBC it was worrying that the submarine had not been independently certified. “Can I choose an unlicensed vehicle? It’s not even allowed. I think that answers the question,” said the expert, known as a “wreck hunter.” He demanded that the industry carefully consider whether it is really necessary to bring passengers to such remote locations. “Because something is wrong.” If that happens, the options to save are very, very few.”

In view of reports of poor safety precautions for the “Titan” submarine, experts expect consequences. “There will certainly be an investigation into this disaster and very strict rules and regulations will be enforced,” David Scott-Bedard, president of Titanic exhibition company White Star Memories, told CNN on Thursday.

What are the effects of disaster?

The incident near the Titanic in the Atlantic will undoubtedly affect the ability to visit and explore the famous wreck. “The prospects for future research on the wreck of the Titanic are very slim. Probably not in my lifetime,” Scott-Bedard said.

Oceanography at the University of Southampton, Simon Boxall, told the BBC that deep-sea exploration in the international seas traveled by Titan was largely unregulated. It is now speculated that this may change as a result of the Titan tragedy.