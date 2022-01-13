Hit the US capital – Republican top McCarthy did not want to comment on the attack – News

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, did not want to be questioned by a commission of inquiry into the attack on the US capital a year ago.

McCarthy described in a letter that the committee’s investigation was illegal.

The panel wanted to investigate McCarthy because he spoke directly with then-President Donald Trump during the January 6, 2021 attack.

Nancy Pelosi, chair of the House of Representatives, rejected the Republican nominee she had named for the body as never before, citing McCarthy as the reason for her refusal. The sole purpose of this group is to harm its political opponents.

Myth: Kevin McCarthy is the Republican minority leader in the US House of Representatives.

Keystone



In addition to his conversation with Trump, McCarthy was in close contact with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows. McCarthy can also provide insights into Trump’s mood and plans after the attack. The group did not summon McCarthy, but asked him to volunteer.

Loyal disciple of Trump

Supporters of Trump have cordoned off the US Congress seat in Washington to prevent the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden. The attack on January 6 last year killed 5 people and injured dozens. The attack on the heart of American democracy shook the country. Trump has not yet conceded electoral defeat.

I have decided not to participate in the abuse of power by this special committee.

“As an MP and a spokesman for the Minority Party, I did not decide with regret or satisfaction that I should not take part in the abuse of power by this special committee, which is stigmatizing this organization today and damaging it in the future,” McCarthy said. Continued. He is considered a loyal follower of Trump – however, he was one of the few who openly criticized him in his own camp after the attack. McCarthy said he called Trump during the forced attack on Capitol and asked his supporters to return.