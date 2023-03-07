Guidonia: Two Italian Air Force planes collide

Guidonia Montecelio
Two Italian Air Force planes crash on Rome outskirts – pilots killed
Two Italian Air Force planes collided mid-air during a training flight near Rome. Both pilots died instantly.
Updated
A wreck burns on a road in Kydonia.
20 min/Twitter
When two planes collide Italian Air Force Both pilots died. The light aircraft crashed during a training mission in the central Italian town of Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, the Air Force announced on Tuesday. The cause of the accident was initially unknown.
Another wreck burns in the field.
Screenshot
“Our prayers are with them”
die Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Expressed grief over the crash and the death of the two pilots. “On behalf of the government, I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and colleagues of the 60th Squadron and the Air Force. Our prayers go out to them,” the right-wing politician said, in a statement.

