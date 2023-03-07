Chinese President’s speech: Xi Jinping accuses US of “oppression”.

– Xi Jinping accused the US of “oppression”. China’s party leader is clear: the West has surrounded his country. “Courage to fight” is needed now.

China’s president and party leader, Xi Jinping, has accused the United States and the West of trying to undermine his country’s rise in the world. Photo: Keystone

Chinese President Xi Jinping has condemned his country for “oppression” by the United States, state media reported. Under US leadership, the West has “encircled, encircled and suppressed China, which has posed unprecedented challenges to our country’s development,” Xi told delegates at a political consultation conference on Monday. Xinhua is the Chinese People’s News Agency in Beijing.

In recent years, China has faced a number of new obstacles that threaten to slow its economic rise. “Given the profound and complex changes in the national and international landscape, China must have the courage to fight,” said the 69-year-old head of state, who is about to begin his third term.

China and the US are in fierce economic competition. Issues between Washington and Beijing are trade and human rights. In addition, a Chinese balloon was shot down over the US East Coast, which the White House said was used for spying purposes. China has denied this.

Power is consolidated

Relations between China and the United States have recently deteriorated significantly over the Taiwan issue. US officials have repeatedly warned of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Taiwan, which has been separated since 1949, is viewed by China as a breakaway region.

Sessions of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference usually coincide with the anticipated ten-day National People’s Congress in Beijing. As usual, MPs must approve the decisions of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CP) unanimously. It is therefore considered certain that President Xi Jinping will be confirmed as the head of state for a third term. This further cemented his position as the most powerful president since Mao Zedong, who founded the state.

