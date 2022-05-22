German tourists set fire to liquor store in Mallorca – Pre-trial detention

Hell on the ballroom! Thirteen men from Germany had a wine party on the balcony of their hotel. There is drinking and smoking – but instead of putting the butts on the ashtray, tourists let the butts fly over the roof of the bar’s terrace.

Apparently, this did not happen by accident – Ballerman tourists are said to have poured wine on it. The reed roof caught fire, and according to media reports, the flames damaged the restaurant and another, as well as an apartment and hotel. Slight injury to two!

The responsible trial judge in Palma ordered the tourists to be detained without right to bail, as the Saturday evening newspaper “Diorio de Mallorca” and other regional media reported, citing the Spanish Mediterranean island judiciary. This information was confirmed when asked by a judicial spokesman on Sunday.

No more restrictions

The Germans arrested on Friday evening allegedly exercised their right not to testify during a judge’s hearing on Saturday. The judge accepts “shared responsibility,” wrote “Diorio de Mallorca.” It was not immediately clear where the detainees came from in Germany.

Ballerman is now celebrated with much fanfare, just as it was before the corona epidemic. There are practically no restrictions on the island. Over the past few weeks, there have been more fights and thefts over the German holidays. (SDA / neo)