May 22, 2022

German tourists set fire to liquor store in Mallorca – Pre-trial detention

Terence Abbott

Hell on the ballroom! Thirteen men from Germany had a wine party on the balcony of their hotel. There is drinking and smoking – but instead of putting the butts on the ashtray, tourists let the butts fly over the roof of the bar’s terrace.

Apparently, this did not happen by accident – Ballerman tourists are said to have poured wine on it. The reed roof caught fire, and according to media reports, the flames damaged the restaurant and another, as well as an apartment and hotel. Slight injury to two!

