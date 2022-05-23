War in Ukraine – Selensky will be directly linked to the WEF in Davos – News

9:50 London: Russia’s losses in Afghanistan are greater than those of the Soviets After three months of war, Russian military casualties in Ukraine could be as high as those of the Red Army during the nine years of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of Defense in London, British intelligence experts appreciate this. The rate of high casualties in the Russian attack on the Donbass is increasing. This is due to a combination of factors such as poor tactics, limited air superiority and inflexibility. British intelligence experts believe that many Russian deaths are reflected in the general outlook on war in the country. “In the past, the Russian people have been sensitive to the casualties of nonviolent wars in the country,” it said. As the death toll rises, so does dissatisfaction among Russians and the desire to express it.

8:44 The Ukrainian military has warned of operations on the Belarusian border According to reports from Kiev, the former Soviet Union, which has not yet taken an active part in the Russo-Ukrainian war, is mobilizing troops along the Belarusian border. “Belarusian armed forces are carrying out increased intelligence and have set up additional units along the border,” Ukrainian civil servants said in a statement on Monday. Accordingly, there is a risk of rocket and air strikes on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko did not take part with his own troops in the war against Ukraine, which Russia launched in late February. However, Russian troops were allowed to use the country as a base for attacks. Kiev therefore does not view Minsk as neutral and fears that Belarusian soldiers may intervene in the conflict on Russia’s side. Lukashenko, who will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday, has always denied such intentions. See also Ukraine-Ticker. Deutschland erwgt Kauf von Raketenschutzschild +++ Separatist Wollen Referendum over Beitritt zu Russland. Myth: Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko meets with Vladimir Putin in Sochi today.

8:23 UN Refugee Agency High Commissioner: “This is an achievement that should never have happened” According to the United Nations, more than 100 million people worldwide are leaving for the first time. “This is an achievement that should never have happened,” he said. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande said Monday. This number is dangerous and should be used as an alert call. Larger numbers may have contributed to the war in Ukraine, but also to conflicts such as Ethiopia or Congo. UNHCR data also includes persons fleeing their country but fleeing within the country. Asylum seekers are also included. Myth: UNO-Fleeting Commission Commissioner Philippo Grandi.

7:59 Ukrainian MP: The Russians want to destroy entire cities According to Ukrainian parliamentarian Dmitro Lupinetz, the Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine is an attempt to “destroy entire cities and towns.” After all, civilian infrastructure is under attack, Lubinets said on ARD “Morgenmagazin” on Monday, according to the broadcaster’s translation. This will affect electricity and drinking water pipes, as well as schools and hospitals. “It seems that the Russians are not fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces, but with the entire population,” the MP said. Therefore, Ukraine has appealed to the international community to recognize this situation as the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Lupinez said the Ukrainian government was making every effort to arrange for the evacuation of civilians from the contested areas. He rejected Moscow’s claim that Ukrainians were being taken safely to Russia. “As always, the Russian propaganda distorts the facts,” the politician said. “The Russians are forcing people to leave Russia – that is, by force.” Many of the abductees include children.

7:29 Selenski admits to the high daily losses in the east of the country Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has estimated the daily casualties of his own troops in eastern Ukraine at 50 to 100 soldiers. “Today 50 to 100 people can die in the east front of our country, which is very difficult for us,” Zelenski RBK-Ukraina news agency said in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Sunday. “They protect our freedom and liberty, which is talked about all over the world.” With more casualties, he justified the rejection of a petition allowing military-aged men to leave Ukraine. Most recently, the Ukrainian president revealed his own losses in mid-April. At the time he was talking about the approximately 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers who died in the February 24 Russian offensive. However, the president’s office has refused to provide accurate figures. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the president, explained that this was a war secret. Today, 50 to 100 people can die in a tough front for us in the east of our country.

6:28 Attack on the occupying mayor of the city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine The mayor of the small town of Enerhodar, which was stationed by Russian occupation forces, was seriously wounded in Sunday’s bombing. “Andrei Shevzik, the self-proclaimed leader of Enerhoder’s ‘people’s administration’, was injured in an explosion at the entrance to the apartment building where his mother lives,” the Ukrainian military administration in the Zaporizhia region said on Sunday evening. Telegram channel. It said it was a targeted discriminatory attack against a collaborator. According to its own reports, the Russian investigation team on Monday began criminal proceedings “for the crime of Ukrainian nationalists”. The most powerful nuclear power plant in Europe is located at Enerhodor. The small town in the south of the Zaporizhia region was occupied by Russian troops in the early days of the war. During the fighting, a fire broke out at the site of the nuclear power plant for some time, but it was extinguished. The regional capital, Saboria, is still under Ukrainian control.

6:08 Wladimir Klitschko criticized Switzerland: campaign on television Former World Boxing Champion Wladimir Klitschko has called on Switzerland to ban Russian state media. The anti-Ukrainian campaign is running there. “Brainwashing also takes place in Switzerland,” he told Blick on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos. The 46-year-old said: “It is important that Switzerland does not remain inactive. If she stands idly by, she will have blood on her hands.” Unlike the European Union, Switzerland does not ban the distribution of Russian state media. The affected channels “RT” (formerly “Russia Today”) and “Sputnik” are “tools of misinformation” aimed at the Federal Council by the Russian Federation, but they are very effective, untrue and harmful statements to counter the facts rather than being banned. , Announced by the Federal Council at the end of March. Swisscom and Sunrise UPC have decided not to air the “RT” show until early March until further notice. Myth: Like his brother Vitaly, Vladimir Klitschko is committed to his country, Ukraine.

6:07 Putin-Lukashenko meeting: According to experts, a merger is possible Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Monday. As the Interfox agency announced last night, it should be about further cooperation questions. The topic of the Cooperation Cooperation Center between the two countries in a Union State. The handling of Belarusian goods in Russian ports and the construction of a Belarusian port near St. Petersburg may be part of the negotiations. Since Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the controversial presidential election in 2020 without the approval of the West, Minsk has relied heavily on Moscow. International political observers believe that the possibility of Belarus joining Russia is very real. Myth: Tensions before Putin’s meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi on the Black Sea.

6:06 More refugees, less staff – lots of jobs for cantonal social welfare offices Every day hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arrive in Switzerland. So far 50,000 people have come. Authorities are under a lot of challenges in extraordinary circumstances, including the social welfare of Basel-Stadt. Rudy Illus, head of the office, explains that the number of cases has doubled in two months. “We don’t have enough staff and we can’t assign every refugee to the person in charge who always takes care of the case.” The Social Welfare Office in Basel is currently trying to fill 30 additional vacancies. However, Illus insists there are currently 500 vacancies in apartments rented exclusively by the Social Welfare Office for refugees. You are not challenged solely on the basis of the staff in Basel. At Tagesschau’s request, the conference of cantonal community directors writes: “Continentals and municipalities are ready to provide shelter for refugees.