78 women prisoners of war from Azov Steelworks

According to pro-Russian separatists, Ukrainians arrested at the Azovstal steel plant include women and foreigners.
- The captured Azov militants included 78 women.
- This is according to the leader of the Donetsk separatists, Denis Pussil.
- Foreigners are also said to be in Russian custody.
In the middle At Azovstal Steelworks Russian-backed separatists say 78 of the militants captured in the port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine are women. According to the Russian state agency TASS, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pussilin said on Saturday evening that foreigners had also been captured in Russia. Did not give the number at first.
On Friday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete takeover of the iron ore factories in the Sea of Azov, which had been under siege for several weeks. A total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers have been captured by the Russians since May 16, according to Moscow.
‘They had enough food Water, They had enough weapons, ”Pussillin said. “The problem is the lack of medicine.” According to the separatist leader, six Ukrainian militants died in the ironworks “in an attempt to destroy ammunition depots before being captured.”
