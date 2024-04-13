Funny pictures and videos of the week

A subjective selection of the funniest tweets that made us laugh or laugh this week. Enjoy!
When everything becomes expensive again
Why precise instructions are so important
Robert: “Hi James, I love this photo of me with my girlfriend, but I'm worried about sending it to my family. Could you please make it a little less revealing?”
Graphic designer James Friedman: “Absolutely.”
If only Michelangelo had lived in America
That's how every discussion with “lateral thinkers” goes
Why humanity is lost
How to get rid of 99 percent of Twitter trolls with one tweet
A classic from the internet
If you copy a satirical article from an Austrian tabloid and “Der Postillon” in 2024
Presumably something like this is no longer possible in 2024, but Oe24 certainly took Postillon's statement without citing the source. pic.twitter.com/dADnkV1HYO
— Fritz Jergitsch (@FritzJergitsch) April 11, 2024
Yes, it really happened
In fact, oe24 used AI to expand our photo below so it would fit on Instagram.
Link to oe24 Instagram page: https://t.co/Xze0hxflHn
– Der Postillon 📯 (@Der_Postillon) April 11, 2024
Apropos Boeing
It made me think a lot about Boeing. A buffer jacket is put on the plane to prevent the passengers from getting cold if the doors of the plane explode. pic.twitter.com/DxSejVbfDe
— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 11, 2024
“That really took Boeing into consideration. They put a buffer jacket around the plane to keep passengers from getting cold when they fly out the doors.
Recently in the US
“Who knows the name of the great event that will plunge America into darkness?”
“Trump's Second Term?”
While Elon Musk is once again cozying up to far-right AfD politicians
Dear friends, After I mocked Mr. Musk yesterday with this cartoon, he blocked me today because he made thousands of my cartoons invisible to my friends for the past 10 years!https://t.co/VKyVyKcTAB pic.twitter.com/MpRyXlTcH8
— Marian Kamensky (@MarianKamensky1) April 10, 2024
When Putin is offered a cup of tea
Meanwhile in Bavaria
Replace the CDU/CSU/AfD with the SVP/FDP
If you really try everything
A young man 100 years ago
It's funny because it's true
Spot the difference
How the Crypto Market Works
When you explain to your girlfriend why there's suddenly a PlayStation 5 next to the TV
Finally this
