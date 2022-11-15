Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to run against Trump

1/6 Mike Pence could be seen running for president in 2024.

Now Donald Trump (76) is another contender. His former right-hand man, Mike Pence, 63, is considering a 2024 run for office. Ultimately, the American people will have to decide whether Trump can be president again, Pence said in an interview broadcast by ABC television on Monday (local time). But he thinks there will be better alternatives in the future.

Pence said he and his family are considering running for the Republican Party. If it meant running against his former boss, Trump, he was ready: “So be it.”

Trump is expected to announce a new presidential candidate on Wednesday night. Pence is seen by Republicans as a possible challenger to Trump in the 2024 election – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (44), the Republicans’ new darling. For Democrats, President Joe Biden wants to decide early next year whether he wants to run for a second term. He emerged strongly after a predicted defeat for Democrats in last week’s general election.

And Trump supporters are turning their backs

An ABC interview shows how Trump’s behavior led to a partial rift with the president during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol in Washington.

Trump supporters stormed the Houses of Parliament as Pence presided over Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Earlier at a rally near the White House, Trump heated up the crowd by repeating false allegations of voter fraud.

Trump also said days ago that Pence could overrule individual state election results that legal experts and Vice President Pence have deemed illegal. During the attack, Trump tweeted that Pence “doesn’t have the guts to do what needs to be done.”

There were calls from the crowd to hang Pence. Pence was escorted by bodyguards to his motorcade but refused to leave the Capitol loading dock, he insisted. He didn’t want to give the attackers the satisfaction of seeing his motorcade driven away. After the attack ended, Congress, under his leadership, confirmed Biden’s victory.

Pence condemned Trump’s behavior

Trump’s statements and behavior at the time were alarming, Pence said in an interview broadcast by ABC TV on Monday. “It was clear that he decided to be part of the problem.”

Seeing the rioters attack the Capitol angered him, Pence said. From the loading dock, he worked with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to organize armed units to defend the Capitol. Pence compared the situation to the response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks: “At that time there were no Republicans or Democrats, only Americans.” He didn’t hear from Trump that day, and the two spoke to each other again five days later. (SDA)