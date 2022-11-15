November 15, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to run against Trump

Mike Pence could be seen running for president in 2024.

Now Donald Trump (76) is another contender. His former right-hand man, Mike Pence, 63, is considering a 2024 run for office. Ultimately, the American people will have to decide whether Trump can be president again, Pence said in an interview broadcast by ABC television on Monday (local time). But he thinks there will be better alternatives in the future.

Pence said he and his family are considering running for the Republican Party. If it meant running against his former boss, Trump, he was ready: “So be it.”

