November 17, 2021

Thailand abandons mass tourism

    Since November Thailand has reopened to tourists from selected countries (including Switzerland).

    But the epidemic has badly affected the country.

    The Tourism Authority no longer wants cheap beach holidays.

    Stay away from mass tourism – Thailand expects a change.

Finally back to Thailand! From November 1, Swiss citizens were then able to fly back to Bangkok without being isolated. Those who are fully vaccinated can spend the winter months in the heat. Many Swiss dream, after all, that Thailand is the most popular holiday destination in Southeast Asia.

The country attracts tourists with its tropical beaches, rich royal palaces and ornate temples. Because vacations are so cheap in Thailand, mass tourism developed in Bangkok and Co. before the Corona epidemic. It has been two weeks since it reopened, and there is still no sign of a tourist crowd “Handelsblatt” Reported. Many companies are still closed. First experts expect tourism in Thailand to never be the same as it was before the epidemic.

