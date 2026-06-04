Ford Recalls Nearly 420,000 Vehicles Over Seat Belt Safety Issue

Ford Expands Recall for Expedition and Navigator Models

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 420,000 vehicles in the United States due to a seat belt defect that could increase the risk of injury during a crash, according to federal safety regulators.

The recall affects certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from model years 2018 through 2022. The issue centers on seat belts that may unexpectedly lock, preventing them from retracting or extending properly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall Tuesday, saying the malfunction could compromise passenger safety in an accident. In some cases, the belts may also retract too quickly, potentially causing injuries.

Seat Belt Defect Raises Safety Concerns

The recalled vehicles include some of Ford’s most popular full-size SUVs, widely used by families and commercial fleet operators across the country.

According to the NHTSA report, the seat belt retractors may malfunction because of an internal issue that can cause the belts to lock unintentionally. If the belt cannot extend or retract as designed, passengers may not be properly restrained during a collision.

Federal regulators warned that improperly functioning seat belts can significantly increase the risk of injury in a crash. Rapid or sudden retraction of the belt may also pose a safety hazard under certain driving conditions.

Recall Expands Earlier Safety Actions

The latest action replaces and expands upon two previous recalls issued by the NHTSA related to similar seat belt concerns.

Ford said it is aware of two warranty claims and two field reports associated with the issue covered by the expanded recall. The automaker has also confirmed one reported injury linked to the defect.

The company has not announced any fatalities connected to the problem.

What Vehicle Owners Should Do

Owners of affected Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles will receive recall notification letters by mail with instructions on how to proceed.

Customers can bring their SUVs to an authorized Ford or Lincoln dealership, where technicians will inspect both front seat belt retractors. Dealers will replace any defective retractors at no cost to vehicle owners.

Ford encouraged drivers to schedule service appointments once they receive official recall notices.

Vehicle owners seeking additional information can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Growing Focus on Vehicle Safety Recalls

The recall comes as automakers across the U.S. continue to face heightened scrutiny over vehicle safety systems, particularly those involving occupant protection technologies such as airbags and seat belts.

Large-scale recalls have become increasingly common in recent years as regulators and manufacturers respond more aggressively to potential safety risks. Industry analysts note that proactive recalls can help manufacturers address defects before more serious incidents occur.

For Ford, the expanded recall represents another significant safety action involving high-volume SUV models that remain popular in the American market.

As federal investigators continue monitoring vehicle safety trends, consumers are being encouraged to regularly check for open recalls and complete repairs promptly to reduce potential risks on the road.

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