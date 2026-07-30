Google Expands Privacy-Focused Age Verification System for the Play Store

Google is expanding its privacy-focused age verification technology for the Play Store as new state laws increasingly require app stores to play a larger role in protecting minors online. The company’s Play Age Signals API is designed to help developers identify appropriate age groups for users without requiring government-issued identification, facial scans, or other sensitive personal information.

Google Introduces a Privacy-First Approach to Age Verification

Rather than relying on ID checks or selfie verification, Google’s system integrates with its existing Family Link parental control service. Parents who manage their children’s Google accounts can choose to assign age ranges that are shared with supported apps.

For example, a parent can categorize a child within a 16–17 age group, allowing developers to provide age-appropriate content and features without revealing the user’s exact age.

Google says the age categories are dynamic and automatically update as children grow older. A child may remain in the same content category for several years before advancing to the next age bracket.

Family Link Gives Parents More Control

The company emphasizes that participation is entirely optional. Parents can decide whether to enable and share age ranges for their children’s managed accounts through Family Link.

If enabled, developers receive only the selected age range rather than detailed personal information. Parents also retain the ability to disable the feature whenever they choose.

Expansion Comes as States Tighten Age Verification Rules

Google first launched the Play Age Signals API in beta after several U.S. states introduced legislation requiring app stores to take greater responsibility for verifying users’ ages.

The technology industry has pushed back against these measures. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents major technology companies, has argued that such laws could create privacy concerns and increase compliance burdens for app store operators.

Despite those objections, legal developments have allowed several state laws to move forward. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision paused a lower court injunction, allowing Texas’ age verification law to take effect. Similar legislation has also been implemented in Louisiana and Utah.

A New Option for Developers and Families

Google’s expanded Play Age Signals API reflects the growing focus on balancing online child safety with user privacy. By allowing parents to voluntarily share broad age categories instead of sensitive personal details, the company aims to help developers create age-appropriate experiences while adapting to evolving regulatory requirements across the United States.