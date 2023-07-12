Florida: Jeff (36) was swallowed by a sinkhole in 2013 — and now it’s back

Florida Jeff (36) was swallowed by a hole in 2013 – and now it’s back For the third time in ten years, the Gulf has opened in Seffner, Florida. For the first time it was dangerous for Jeff Bush. Published July 12, 2023 at 10:17 pm

Drone video shows the crater in Seffner, Florida. Twitter

Since 2013, a hole has repeatedly opened in Seffner’s American residence.

For the third time since Monday, there has been a gap in the ground and it needs to be filled again.

Surrounding homes are not at risk and the area is also cordoned off.

On Monday afternoon, Hillsborough County officials were called to a large sinkhole in Seffner, Florida. It is currently in an area closed to the public, and reaches a depth of about five meters, according to “Bay News 9”, as reported by the “Economic Times”. This is Already the third timeThat hole is opened in the same place. Officials told ABC Action News that no homes in the area are in danger and people can stay there. Over the next few days, the pit will be filled with water and gravel.

Jeff Bush suddenly disappeared

A hole in the bedroom In 2013 he swallowed the then 36-year-old Jeff Bush. Rescuers searched for the man throughout the night but found no sign of life. The family in the same house alerted them after hearing loud noises and screams. Bush’s brother was the first to enter the victim’s bedroom: “I turned on the light and all I saw was this big hole,” he told CNN at the time.

He jumped into the ditch and dug out the missing man with a shovel until rescuers arrived. “I know in my heart he’s dead, but I want to wait here,” Bush’s brother said.

Hiccups as a constant problem

According to the Florida Environmental Protection Agency, water leaks are a persistent problem in the state. Much of Florida’s subsoil is composed of limestone, which has been eaten away by acidic groundwater over time to form cavities. The area around the village of Seffner is also known as Schluckloch-Allee. This accounts for two-thirds of all hiccup-related insurance claims in Florida.