September 17, 2022

Fierce fighting between the former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Border fighting dead – 120,000 evacuated

Is there a war between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan now?

In Central Asia, the conflict between the former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has reached a climax. 17 people have already died, but that’s not all: it cannot be ruled out that the country will declare a state of war, said member of parliament Dastan Begeshev.

In Central Asia, the conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has reached a climax.

The situation between the two former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Central Asia is also worsening after fierce fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus two days ago, killing dozens.

There is a bitter dispute between the two countries over the border issue. On the Kyrgyz side, the National Security Council in Bishkek reported on Friday that there were casualties among both soldiers and civilians.

