Fierce fighting between the former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

In Central Asia, the conflict between the former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has reached a climax. 17 people have already died, but that’s not all: it cannot be ruled out that the country will declare a state of war, said member of parliament Dastan Begeshev.

Is there a war between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan now?

The situation between the two former Soviet republics of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Central Asia is also worsening after fierce fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus two days ago, killing dozens.

There is a bitter dispute between the two countries over the border issue. On the Kyrgyz side, the National Security Council in Bishkek reported on Friday that there were casualties among both soldiers and civilians.

Declaring a state of war is not excluded

Citing unspecified sources, 17 people were said to have died. Later in the evening, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament was scheduled to convene for an emergency session. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev said that it cannot be ruled out that the country will declare a state of war.

According to officials, about 120,000 people were brought to safety from the Kyrgyz region of Batken near the border. Both autocratic Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, considered relatively democratic despite setbacks, have declared continued fighting.

Tensions rise

Both sides are blaming each other. In Uzbekistan and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the leaders of the two high-mountain nations met for talks. Since the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, the two countries have clashed at several points along the roughly 1,000-kilometer border.

Conflicts that have been simmering for years, including fighting between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia, have recently escalated in other parts of the post-Soviet space. Indeed, observers fear that such tensions will increase as Russia, which has a strong military presence in the entire region, is currently engaged in a war against Ukraine. (SDA)