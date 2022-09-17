September 17, 2022

Man who ran into Queen Elizabeth’s coffin – arrested!

Shock in the church

Man who ran into Queen Elizabeth's coffin – arrested!

Incident at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin: On Friday evening, a man was arrested after witnesses rushed to the coffin in Westminster Hall, the British Parliament in London.

A man allegedly ran towards the Queen’s coffin on Friday and allegedly touched it.

A man runs towards the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth († 96). According to media reports, the Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance.

A witness told Sky News that someone pushed his seven-year-old niece out of the way, ran to the coffin and tried to lift the royal standard on top of the coffin. The police captured him in “two seconds”. At that point the live television broadcast was suspended and a scene from outside Parliament was shown instead.

