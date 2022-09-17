Man who ran into Queen Elizabeth’s coffin – arrested!

Incident at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin: On Friday evening, a man was arrested after witnesses rushed to the coffin in Westminster Hall, the British Parliament in London.

A man runs towards the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth († 96). According to media reports, the Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance.

A witness told Sky News that someone pushed his seven-year-old niece out of the way, ran to the coffin and tried to lift the royal standard on top of the coffin. The police captured him in “two seconds”. At that point the live television broadcast was suspended and a scene from outside Parliament was shown instead.

The Guardian, citing witnesses, reported that the man jumped the line, climbed the steps and touched the coffin. British news agency PA reported that the man had been arrested and is currently in custody on charges of breaching the Public Order Act.

Sky News quoted a parliament speaker as saying that a worker from the queue moved towards the scaffolding, known as a catafalque.

This weekend, people in Great Britain have another chance to say goodbye to their monarch by visiting Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday morning before a state funeral for the 70-year-reigned queen.

Countless people have taken the opportunity to pause at Elizabeth II’s coffin since Wednesday. To do this, they have to queue for hours in a kilometer-long queue on the River Thames.

Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, aged 96, in her Scottish country estate at Balmoral Castle. His coffin was brought to the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Sunday and then to London on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of monarchs, heads of state and heads of government from around the world are expected in London this Monday for a state funeral. (SDA/euc)