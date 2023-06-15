Faroe Islands: Crimson Sea – More than 500 whales have already been killed in a drive-by hunt

Faroe Islands Crimson Sea – More than 500 whales have already been killed in the hunt While most people see the hunt as senseless slaughter, residents argue that the criticism ignores their centuries-old culture. Published 15. June 2023, 20:39

More than 500 animals have already been killed in poaching in the Faroe Islands. AFP There have been repeated criticisms of the annual “grindatraps” known as poaching. AFP The beach turns blood red as fishermen kill the animals in waist-deep water. AFP Pilot whales in particular are killed during hunting. AFP However, in the past, the killing of more than a thousand dolphins caused great outrage. AFP Locals argue that criticizing poaching ignores their centuries-old culture. AFP

The hunting of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands has again drawn heavy criticism.

The Faroes slaughter hundreds of humpback whales each year in what they call “grindtraps.”

In previous years, the killing of hundreds of dolphins caused a great outcry.

Controversial whaling in the Faroe Islands has already killed more than 500 animals this season. Alone with them Two recent traditional thrust hunts – called “grindtraps”. – Earlier in the day, according to initial estimates, 266 and 180 pilot whales were killed, a spokesman for the island government told AFP news agency on Thursday. This means that five grindtraps have already been held since the beginning of the year.

Drive hunts, in which pilot whales are first trapped in bays and then killed with knives by fishermen standing waist-deep in water. Outsiders often encounter a dramatic scene and animal rights activists For severe criticism. For their part, residents of the Danish islands accuse critics of neglecting their centuries-old culture, in which fishing plays a central role.

About 800 pilot whales are killed each year during traditional run hunting. But again and again dolphins fall prey to this predatory habit. This caused dissatisfaction among the people of the area Direct slaughter of white-sided dolphins in 2021, in which 1423 marine mammals were killed in a single day. Then they decided Officials next year, the number of dolphins released for hunting Limit up to 500.

(AFP/bho)