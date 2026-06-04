F1 25: 2026 Season Pack Review — A Detailed Update Built Mostly for Dedicated Fans

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have taken an unusual approach to Formula 1 gaming in 2026. Instead of releasing a completely new annual title, the developers opted for an expansion pack for last year’s F1 25, bringing the current Formula 1 season into the existing platform with updated teams, cars, regulations, and circuits.

The F1 25: 2026 Season Pack introduces some of the biggest technical changes Formula 1 has seen in years, including revised hybrid power units, new aerodynamic systems, and a reworked energy recovery strategy. While the DLC captures the complexity of the modern sport impressively well, its limited game mode support and lack of major innovation make it a tougher sell for casual players.

F1 25’s 2026 Expansion Adds New Teams, Cars, and Tracks

The expansion updates the grid to reflect the 2026 Formula 1 season. Cadillac joins the championship, increasing the field to 22 cars, while Sauber officially transitions into Audi’s factory-backed team. Players using the My Team mode can expand the grid even further to 24 cars by creating a custom outfit.

One of the headline additions is Madrid’s new IFEMA street circuit, known as the “Madring,” which joins the calendar for the first time.

However, the update feels more like a transitional release than a fully new game. Codemasters has already hinted that a more heavily redesigned Formula 1 title is expected in 2027, and the current expansion often reflects that stopgap approach.

Notably, the new 2026-spec cars cannot be used in several major modes, including Ranked Multiplayer, Co-op Career, Leagues, F1 World Series, and Challenge Career. Players also need to create a separate save file, as existing F1 25 career progress cannot carry over to the updated cars.

At $29.99 on consoles and slightly cheaper on PC, the DLC costs less than a full-price release, but the restrictions may leave some players questioning its long-term value.

New Hybrid Regulations Transform Gameplay

Energy Management Becomes Central to Racing

The biggest change in the 2026 Season Pack comes from Formula 1’s revised hybrid regulations.

The updated cars now generate roughly equal power from the internal combustion engine and electric systems, with around 470 horsepower coming from each source. That 50/50 balance dramatically increases the importance of energy harvesting during races.

Drivers must now rely heavily on lift-and-coast techniques to recharge batteries before braking zones, closely mirroring the real-world strategies Formula 1 teams use under the 2026 rules package.

The game recreates this well. Players constantly juggle battery deployment, regeneration, and pace management while engineers frequently provide radio reminders about energy usage.

For racing simulation fans, this creates a more strategic and mentally demanding driving experience.

Cars Feel More Agile and Responsive

The 2026 cars also benefit from reduced weight, dropping roughly 66 pounds compared to the previous generation. On track, the cars feel sharper and more reactive, especially during corner exits and traction zones.

Throttle control still matters, though, as aggressive acceleration can easily trigger spins similar to the mistakes seen from drivers like Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen during the real 2026 season.

Engine audio remains largely unchanged because the cars still use turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engines, though longtime players may notice only subtle differences between the old and new machinery.

Overtake Mode and Active Aero Bring New Tactical Layers

Overtake Mode Encourages Aggressive Racing

One of the standout additions is Formula 1’s new Overtake Mode system.

Drivers running within one second of another car can access an additional 0.5 megajoules of deployable energy each lap. In-game, this system significantly boosts straight-line speed and makes passing easier, especially on longer straights.

The mechanic creates noticeably more wheel-to-wheel action and mirrors the aggressive overtaking seen in the real-world 2026 championship.

At times, however, the feature feels slightly overpowered. Activating Overtake Mode can make passing opponents almost effortless in certain scenarios.

Active Aero Replaces Traditional DRS

The DLC also introduces Active Aero systems, replacing the outgoing Drag Reduction System, or DRS.

Cars now shift between two aerodynamic configurations: Cornering Mode for maximum grip and Straight Mode for reduced drag and higher top speed. Straight Mode still requires manual activation inside designated zones, much like DRS did in previous games.

The system adds some strategic depth because Active Aero only functions when drivers stay fully on the throttle. Lifting early before corners to save energy can reduce top speed significantly.

Monaco notably disables Active Aero entirely, reflecting the real-world rulebook.

Super-Clipping Adds Realism — and Frustration

The game also incorporates “super-clipping,” a controversial side effect of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations where cars lose speed unexpectedly while harvesting energy at full throttle.

The issue became a major talking point earlier in the real F1 season after several dangerous on-track incidents, including one involving Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto at Suzuka.

Codemasters faithfully recreates the phenomenon, even if some players may find it frustrating.

To manage battery charge, players can cycle through four ERS modes: Medium, Boost, Hotlap, and None. Medium offers the best overall balance, while Hotlap works best during qualifying sessions and Boost provides short bursts for attacking or defending.

Familiar Career Modes Return With Few Major Changes

Outside the updated regulations and cars, much of the core F1 25 experience remains unchanged.

Driver Career and My Team continue to offer solid long-term progression systems, though the improvements are relatively minor. Small additions such as updated practice programs help modernize the experience slightly, but there are few dramatic upgrades compared to last year’s release.

The new Madrid circuit is one of the strongest additions. Featuring major elevation changes, blind crests, and the steeply banked La Monumental corner, the track quickly stands out as one of the most memorable modern street circuits in the game.

Final Verdict: Best for Hardcore Formula 1 Fans

The F1 25: 2026 Season Pack succeeds at translating Formula 1’s radically different regulations into a convincing gameplay experience. Energy management, Active Aero, and hybrid deployment systems all feel authentic and create a more tactical racing simulation.

Still, the expansion’s limited game mode compatibility and lack of broader innovation make it difficult to recommend universally.

For players who skipped recent Formula 1 games or are entering the series for the first time, the bundled Season Edition offers strong value. But for longtime fans already invested in F1 25, the DLC feels more like an incremental update than an essential purchase — especially with a larger franchise overhaul expected in 2027.

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