A tourist killed: Israel mobilizes extra police officers and soldiers after Tel Aviv attack

A tourist was killed Israel mobilized additional police officers and soldiers after the Tel Aviv attack A man allegedly drove a car into the crowd on purpose. When he tried to take the gun, he was shot by the police. Updated 7. April 2023, 22:37

On Friday evening, a man drove a car into a crowd on the Tel Aviv waterfront. Reuters Police believe it was an attempted murder. When the accused tried to take the gun, he was shot by the police. Reuters

On Friday evening, a man drove a car into a crowd of people in Tel Aviv.

One tourist died and five others were injured. The accused was killed by the police.

Prime Minister Netanyahu mobilized all reserve units of the Border Police.

The Israeli government announced Friday evening that it would mobilize additional police officers and soldiers after an attack in Tel Aviv left one person dead and five others wounded. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed police to mobilize all Border Patrol security units, the Prime Minister’s Office said. He directed the army to mobilize additional forces to counter terrorist attacks.

The attack took place on the coastal promenade of the coastal town. Police spoke of a “terrorist attack on civilians” in which a vehicle was used as a baton. The vehicle overturned. A police officer observed the driver attempting to do so To draw a gun. Then shot him.

One Italian tourist killed – five injured

An Italian man in his 30s was killed in the attack, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service. 5 others were hospitalized with injuries. “All the victims are tourists,” the rescue service said.

Of the five injured, three, including a 17-year-old girl, suffered moderate injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries.

The situation in the Middle East has deteriorated massively amid the Jewish Passover holiday and the Muslim month of fasting. The escalation follows clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in mid-week. Israel struck targets in neighboring countries and the Gaza Strip on Friday night, following rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DPA/AFP)