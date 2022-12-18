Elite Russian unit ‘almost destroyed’

“200. According to one report, a separate motorized rifle brigade was destroyed in the war in Ukraine. This unit was considered one of the strongest in Russia.
- A Russian elite unit was almost completely destroyed in the war in Ukraine.
- By the end of May, only 900 of the approximately 1,400 soldiers were said to be left.
- Experienced soldiers were replaced with untrained conscripts.
Russia its «200. According to the Washington Post report, the separate Motor Rifle Brigade Almost completely lost. Unit will be In the last ten months Ukraine was practically destroyed in the war. Before the war, the brigade protected Russian nuclear weapons on the Kola Peninsula near Finland.
The American newspaper based its report on internal documents from the brigade and others. He also mentions secret service personnel and information from the Ukrainian and Western military.
High losses and damaged equipment
“200. Separate motorized rifle regiment» served in the war in Ukraine Attack the city of Kharkiv want But from a unit that was once more than 1,400 strong, only 900 soldiers remained by the end of May.
While the soldiers were listed as missing or defected, the battalion commander was seriously wounded. Equipment and weapons were also severely damaged.
Ukraine war: Russian elite force “totally destroyed”
Im herb The unit then suffered another setback. As they retreated, they encountered the Ukrainian 92nd Motorized Regiment, killing many officers and soldiers and destroying 70 percent of their equipment.
To rebuild the regiment, Russia used inexperienced soldiers for months. ‘They don’t even train us. They tell you, ‘You are a Sagittarius now. Here’s a machine gun ›», a soldier was quoted as saying.
The commander of Ukraine’s 92nd Motorized Brigade told the Washington Post: “There is nothing left in the brigade”. She was “absolutely destroyed”.
