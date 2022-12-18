December 18, 2022

Andreas and Caroline Robbins: They were like this

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Immigrants on television are showing a wedding film

Robbins were like this

Expat couple Andreas and Caroline Robbins celebrate their wedding anniversary in Mallorca. To mark the occasion, they share a photo on Instagram that shows how much the two have changed.

1/7

Caroline and Andreas Robbins have lived in Mallorca for over ten years.

German immigrant couple Caroline (43) and Andreas Robbens (55) have been living in Mallorca for over ten years. Since 2015, German broadcaster “Vox” has been accompanying the duo for its “Goodbye Germany” program. They got married on December 11, 2010 in Mallorca. For their 12th anniversary, they share a photo of their wedding day at the time.

“Today, exactly 12 years ago, was my best day. Our church wedding. It was an unforgettable day and many unforgettable beautiful days followed. And I hope it will continue forever,” the couple enthuses under the picture posted on Instagram.

