Andreas and Caroline Robbins: They were like this

Expat couple Andreas and Caroline Robbins celebrate their wedding anniversary in Mallorca. To mark the occasion, they share a photo on Instagram that shows how much the two have changed.

1/7 Caroline and Andreas Robbins have lived in Mallorca for over ten years.

German immigrant couple Caroline (43) and Andreas Robbens (55) have been living in Mallorca for over ten years. Since 2015, German broadcaster “Vox” has been accompanying the duo for its “Goodbye Germany” program. They got married on December 11, 2010 in Mallorca. For their 12th anniversary, they share a photo of their wedding day at the time.

“Today, exactly 12 years ago, was my best day. Our church wedding. It was an unforgettable day and many unforgettable beautiful days followed. And I hope it will continue forever,” the couple enthuses under the picture posted on Instagram.

The record also shows how the two have changed over the past twelve years. She in a tight white dress with a plunging neckline and her in a black dress with a violet shirt as they look at the camera with a smile. Some followers notice: Carolyn Robbins still has long blonde curls all over her head, her face doesn’t have pores and her husband is physically much slimmer.

More about the stars of “Goodbye Germany”.

Second marriage

When the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary two years ago, they celebrated another wedding in defiance of Corona. “It was a great and unforgettable day. Despite all the complications, we are very happy that we got through it,” the duo enthused later. (Praise)