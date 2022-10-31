Dozens killed in bridge collapse in India

Death drama in India. More than a hundred people died when a bridge collapsed in the northwest of the country. Now a video shows the exact moment the bridge collapsed.

More than 140 people have died in a bridge accident in India

Dozens of people climb the scaffolding after the bridge collapses.

More than 140 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed over a river in western India. The death toll rose to 141, Indian media reported on Monday morning, citing state government officials.

According to broadcaster NDTV, 177 people have been rescued, and two people are still missing, according to the Times of India. The accident took place on Sunday evening (local time) in Morbi, Gujarat state. Many fell into the water and drowned. Most of the dead are reported to be women, children and the elderly.

The bridge reopened just this week

The bridge over the Machu River reopened just this week after undergoing renovations. The building dates back to the 19th century. At the time of the collapse, many people were on the suspension bridge.

According to “The Times of India”, there were about 400 people, and according to broadcaster NDTV, even about 500 people. An investigation is underway, Gujarat Labor Minister Brijesh Merja told NDTV. Nine people were arrested on Monday, including managers of the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and policemen at the site.

After collapse: People climb a section of the bridge( 00:33 )

Pictures and videos on social media show how the structure appears to be collapsing in the middle and many are clinging to avoid falling into the water.

At first there was no official information about the cause. Media reports say that the system will not be able to bear the burden of so many people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office announced on Twitter that compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. (zis/kes/SDA)