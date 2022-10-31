October 31, 2022

Dozens killed in bridge collapse in India

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

More than 140 people have died in a bridge accident in India

The video shows the moment of the collapse

Death drama in India. More than a hundred people died when a bridge collapsed in the northwest of the country. Now a video shows the exact moment the bridge collapsed.

Dozens of people climb the scaffolding after the bridge collapses.

More than 140 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed over a river in western India. The death toll rose to 141, Indian media reported on Monday morning, citing state government officials.

According to broadcaster NDTV, 177 people have been rescued, and two people are still missing, according to the Times of India. The accident took place on Sunday evening (local time) in Morbi, Gujarat state. Many fell into the water and drowned. Most of the dead are reported to be women, children and the elderly.

