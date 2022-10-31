The Russians were afraid to advance and blew up the bridges

In the Ukraine war, the Russians are now blowing up bridges, fearing an advance by the Ukrainians. Two were destroyed in the Luhansk region over the weekend.
The essentials in a nutshell
- Russia is now increasingly destroying bridges to block Ukrainian advances.
- Two bridges in the Luhansk region were destroyed over the weekend.
- Russia is now on the defensive, says ETH expert Niklas Mazur.
For weeks, Ukrainian troops have been advancing and recapturing key areas. Russia exists because of it Defensively The switch is on, ETH researcher Niklas Mazur tells the German press about the current situation in the war in Ukraine.
Fears of further progress are now very high Russians Bridges in connected areas should be destroyed. Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk region’s military administration, announced Saturday that a bridge over the Krasna River had been blown up.
Ukraine war: “We are afraid because we are too close”
To do this, he has several images of deleted images on Telegram Facebook Published. The bridge is located near the village of Krasnorischensk in the Luhansk region. Haidai writes of the images: “They are afraid because we are so close.” He also reports that another bridge in the city of Greminna was destroyed on Friday.
The strategy of blowing up bridges is not new. It’s already early October Russian troops It blew up a dam at Datsani, north of the city of Kherson. This was to prevent a Ukrainian offensive across the Dnieper River. Ukrainian armed forces are currently preparing to retake the city, which has been occupied since the beginning of the war.
In addition to the progress of Ukrainian soldiers, Russia faces other problems in the war in Ukraine. Mazur says this will make it difficult to supply troops at the front in the coming winter. It will further demoralize the players already on the ground.
Do you think the war in Ukraine will end soon?
In addition, there is disunity as the troops are mixed partly with soldiers, partly with prisoners and conscripts. The expert continues: “You can defend yourself with such a patchwork blanket, but attacks make more demands on training and coordination.”
