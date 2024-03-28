Counterfeit money appeared in Zürs and Lech

Published
Leg am Arlberg (A)He was exposed at the nightclub: Schweitzer had been paying with counterfeit money for days
A man from Switzerland paid with counterfeit money in the ski areas of Zürs and Lech am Arlberg, which was spotted by staff at a nightclub.
- Van
-
A Swiss citizen paid in Austria with counterfeit money in March.
-
A total of 4,450 euros worth of counterfeit money has been seized so far.
-
The 33-year-old man will be reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office after the investigation.
A 33-year-old man was in Zürs and Lech am Arlberg ski area between March 22 and March 24, 2024. During this the Swiss resident made several payments in cash. Among other things, he paid for food consumption, taxi rides and other purchases.
An attentive nightclub employee noticed that the money was fake. According to a report from the Vorarlberg State Police, the witness later informed Lech am Arlberg police.
4,450 euros worth of counterfeit money has already been seized
Investigation revealed that the accused had already used fake currency notes to pay bills in the past few days. In close collaboration with the operators of various locations and institutions, several fake currency notes were sorted out.
So far 59 fake 50 euro notes and 15 fake 100 euro notes have been seized. Most of the seized notes can be attributed to a Swiss citizen.
It is not known how many people have been affected
Whether other restaurants or establishments were damaged is still under investigation by the Lech am Arlberg police. The 33-year-old man will be reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office after the investigation.
Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?
Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
“Unfortunately not an April fool's joke”: Saudi Arabia embraces UN's empowerment of women
Betrayal Strategy: Putin Takes Advantage of Russians' Terrible Rage | Politics
Scholz, The German Economic Crisis and Switzerland's Suffering – News