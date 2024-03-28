Counterfeit money appeared in Zürs and Lech

A man from Switzerland paid with counterfeit money in the ski areas of Zürs and Lech am Arlberg, which was spotted by staff at a nightclub.

A Swiss citizen paid in Austria with counterfeit money in March.

A total of 4,450 euros worth of counterfeit money has been seized so far.

The 33-year-old man will be reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office after the investigation.

A 33-year-old man was in Zürs and Lech am Arlberg ski area between March 22 and March 24, 2024. During this the Swiss resident made several payments in cash. Among other things, he paid for food consumption, taxi rides and other purchases.

An attentive nightclub employee noticed that the money was fake. According to a report from the Vorarlberg State Police, the witness later informed Lech am Arlberg police.

Investigation revealed that the accused had already used fake currency notes to pay bills in the past few days. In close collaboration with the operators of various locations and institutions, several fake currency notes were sorted out.

So far 59 fake 50 euro notes and 15 fake 100 euro notes have been seized. Most of the seized notes can be attributed to a Swiss citizen.

It is not known how many people have been affected

Whether other restaurants or establishments were damaged is still under investigation by the Lech am Arlberg police. The 33-year-old man will be reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office after the investigation.