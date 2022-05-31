Corona virus: A subtype of Omigran is contagious

Frank Ulrich Montgomery, 70, president of the World Medical Association, has warned that the Omigran variant of PA5 is spreading in Germany in view of the growing number of corona infections in Portugal. “The corona is not over yet – this is evidenced by the eruption of Omigran violence in Portugal,” Montgomery of the Rhine Post said.

“The PA5 variant of the virus spreads to us. Many will get sick, including those who have been vaccinated. Good to know: People who have been vaccinated have a much milder illness. He has a 99 percent lower risk of dying than those who have not been vaccinated, ”said the president of the World Medical Association. So he called for good products for autumn and winter.

“The toolbox must be defined and maintained in the Infection Protection Act: from the duty to wear a mask to the locking – uniformly and clearly regulated across the country,” Montgomery demanded. “Now we are behaving wisely and need less drastic measures in the fall and winter. Wear the mask voluntarily in places where many people gather. Vaccination, more than ever. Do not trade freedom for safety,” Montgomery said.

The Ba.5 corona variant dominates Portugal

The Omigron sub variant BA.5 has resulted in an updated increase in the number of corona cases in Portugal. According to officials, the variation, first detected in Portugal at the end of March, is now the main variation in the country. Since the beginning of May, 7-day events in the country have almost tripled RTL News Writes. So the country seems to be in the middle of a sixth wave of corona virus violence.

A few weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) added BA.5 to its list of “variants of anxiety.” The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) recently warned that the Omigron subtypes BA.4 and BA.5, first detected in South Africa, could lead to a resurgence in the number of cases. (AFP / SDA / chs)