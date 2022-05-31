May 31, 2022

Corona virus: A subtype of Omigran is contagious

Terence Abbott

Frank Ulrich Montgomery, 70, president of the World Medical Association, has warned that the Omigran variant of PA5 is spreading in Germany in view of the growing number of corona infections in Portugal. “The corona is not over yet – this is evidenced by the eruption of Omigran violence in Portugal,” Montgomery of the Rhine Post said.

“The PA5 variant of the virus spreads to us. Many will get sick, including those who have been vaccinated. Good to know: People who have been vaccinated have a much milder illness. He has a 99 percent lower risk of dying than those who have not been vaccinated, ”said the president of the World Medical Association. So he called for good products for autumn and winter.

