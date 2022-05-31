May 31, 2022

Russia faces bankruptcy: Putin threatens financial collapse

Terence Abbott

This is the week of truth for Vladimir Putin (69). Not because of the war of aggression in Ukraine. He has recently relocated mainly to the eastern part of the country. It’s about the toughness of the country. Financial collapse threatens Russia!

The countdown has been turned on as two interest payments on government bonds fell last Friday. Russia should have exchanged $ 71 million and 29 million. But so far no money has been added to the investors’ accounts. The 30-day grace period is in effect. If Russia does not pay, the default is official.

