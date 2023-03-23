Abby Schwerner: Teacher shot by students (6) is slowly recovering

Abby Schwerner “I thought I was dead” – Teacher shot by students (6) is slowly recovering On January 6, a primary school teacher was fatally injured when one of her students opened fire. For the first time he talks about the action and his character in an interview. Published March 22, 2023 at 8:54 pm

In early January, 25-year-old teacher Abby Schwerner was shot by a six-year-old student. Facebook Abby Schwerner Recovery takes a long time. Schwerner (left) has had four surgeries and is not doing well mentally. Facebook Abby Schwerner Their attorney, Diane Toscano, said they plan to file a lawsuit against the school. Management had knowledge of the weapon and did not do enough. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire It all happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Google Street View

On January 6, the six-year-old student shot and killed his teacher, Abby Schwerner, 25.

Now he has spoken privately for the first time about the shot that cost him his life.

The physical and psychological effects she suffered from them are very slow to heal.

Abby Schwerner (25), an American elementary school teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student, spoke in an interview about her long recovery process. from Filmed on 6th January He has already undergone four surgeries at Rickneck Elementary School in the US state of Virginia. But not only physical wounds but also mental wounds heal slowly. Some days she cannot get out of bed, she says in her first interview with the TV channel “NBC”.

She still vividly remembers the student’s expression. He pointed the gun at her. According to her doctors, the gunshot may have killed her. “The shot went through my left hand and broke the middle bone and index finger and thumb. After that, he climbed up here on my chest,” she said, pointing directly at the heart. The shot going through her arm saved her life in the first place.

Schwerner wants to take the school to court

After the shot, she thought first of her students. Before going to the school administration office, they were taken out of the classroom and collapsed there. “I thought I was dead,” he says of that moment. Schwerner tries to think positively, but he is constantly plagued by real nightmares. She says: “I don’t know if the trauma will ever go away. I think about it every day.”

His attorney, Diane Toscano, was also present for the interview. Zwerner has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the school. The school administration received information from several teachers that the boy was in possession of a gun. But the police did not get involved. She is convinced that the school should have better protected her and others there.

The student who brought his mother’s gun to school and shot Schwerner will not be charged. The lawyer explained that the boy was too young to understand the legal system and could not stand trial. The student is being treated at a clinic. The family has not been charged.