Cheater – Parasite – Hotel overtaken: Cheater goes undetected for two years at five-star hotel

In India, a man checked into a luxury hotel in 2019 and didn’t leave until 2021. He paid nothing for his long stay. An employee helped cover his tracks.

A man who stayed in a luxury hotel in New Delhi for nearly two years has gone into hiding. Ankush Dutta checked into the five star Roseate House Hotel for one night on May 30, 2019. He stayed for 603 days.

He left the company only on January 22, 2021 – without pay. At the time, his bill amounted to about 63,000 francs. The reported Indian newspaper Economic Times.

Assistance from hotel staff

The scam was perpetrated by an accomplice of the hotel staff. Datta bribed one of them. In response, the employee tampered with the software used by the hotel to record the status of their guests and their bills.

The man falsified Dutta’s details to make it appear that other guests had paid Dutta’s bills. He prevented the hotel management from notifying the non-paying guest. This is usually when someone doesn’t pay their bill after three days.

Police are now conducting an investigation near the hotel to uncover more details about this expensive scam.