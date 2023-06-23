Greta Thunberg’s ultimatum about the end of humanity is overdue. Now the “fact checkers” want to protect their reputation

A few days ago all human life must have died out on earth. It obviously isn’t.

On June 21, 2018, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, then 15 years old, tweeted a speech saying, “Great climate scientist.” He warns that humanity will be extinct in five years unless we stop using fossil fuels.

The ultimatum expired this weekFossil fuels are still in use and humanity is still enjoying life.

Thunberg later deleted the tweet. He is one More can be found at the Internet Archive. Its screenshots are also doing the rounds.

Skeptics of the man-made climate change that threatens the world gleefully point to false forecasting.

Now “fact checkers” are rushing to Greta Thunberg’s aid. news agency AP criticizes “lack of context”.. The symbol of the climate movement is not saying that the world will end in five years. But if we don’t make a change this time, that humanity will “only” perish.

The article he mentioned is a misrepresentation of the scientist’s claims. It does not warn of the end of the world, but only of irreparable damage.

That doesn’t change the fact that Thunberg uncritically accepted the impending doom of 2023 in 2018 and spread it in its broadest range.

Critics of climate hysteria are slapped with scornful research. But Sweden can count on the creativity of fact-checkers.