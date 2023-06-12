Cause of Death: “Unbomber” took his own life

Ted Kaczynski “Unabomber” Died in His Room – Insiders Reveal Cause of Death Ted Kaczynski dies at 81 Now insiders say the ailing “unbomber” committed suicide in prison. Published 12. June 2023, 12:31

Theodore Kaczynski, aka “Unabomber”, took his own life in prison: Insiders announced on June 11, 2023. Imago Kaczynski was found unconscious in his room on June 10. After resuscitation efforts, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was later declared brought dead. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Kaczynski carried out a series of bombings over a 17-year period. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Although he was diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic by a psychiatrist at the time, he insisted on not being classified as mentally ill. (Pictured: The Unabomber’s mother, Wanda Kaczynski, shakes hands with then-bodyguard Dennis Wax. Her son David can be seen in the background.) Reuters In April 1996, the Harvard-educated mathematician and scientist was arrested in a small plywood and tarp shack outside Lincoln, Montana. (Image: Scenes from the first season of the American series “Manhunt”, which tells the story of the FBI investigation of the “Unabomber” case) Imago Images/Everett Collection

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber”, dies in prison at the age of 81.

Locals have now announced the cause of death.

Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski caused a total of 16 explosions in various parts of the United States.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski has himself He committed suicide in prison. Four people familiar with the case confirmed this to Andhra News Agency. Prison officials are prohibited from speaking publicly about Kaczynski’s death, and insiders spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Kaczynski was found passed out in his room on Saturday afternoon. After resuscitation efforts, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was later declared brought dead. The killer known as the “Unabomber” had terminal cancer and the 81-year-old had served since May 1998. Four life sentences and 30 years in prison.

First suicide attempt in 1998

Before his trial in 1998, Kaczynski tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with his own underwear. Although he was diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic by a psychiatrist at the time, he insisted on not being classified as mentally ill. He did not allow his lawyers to plead insanity.

Actions

Kaczynski carried out a series of bombings over a 17-year period. At trial, he pleaded guilty to 16 bombings in various parts of the United States between 1978 and 1995.

His ammo came in carefully handcrafted wooden boxes that were sanded to remove possible fingerprints. The bombs were signed with the letters FC – an abbreviation for “Freedom Club”.

Arrest

In April 1996, the Harvard-educated mathematician and scientist was arrested in a small plywood and tarp shack outside Lincoln, Montana. Inside the hut, officers found numerous magazines, an encrypted diary, explosives and two improvised explosive devices.

A lead that led the FBI to Kaczynski

In 1995, Kaczynski decided to print his 35,000-word statement in The Washington Post and The New York Times. The publication put investigators on his trail. Kaczynski’s brother and his wife identified the man from the words and provided a tip to the FBI.

Nickname “Unabomber”

The FBI gave him the name “Unabomber” because he initially appeared to target universities and airlines. A high-altitude bomb he sent exploded in 1979 on an American Airlines flight as planned; A dozen people on board suffered from smoke inhalation. Later he also attacked newspapers and scientists with his explosives.