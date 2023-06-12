Madeleine McCann “Maddie” trials could last until 2026 – why it’s a problem According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor, the investigation may continue for a long time – and then the main suspect, Christian Bruckner, will be released again. Published 11. June 2023, 22:04

Prosecutor Christian Reuters is leading a new trial in Maddie’s case. The picture shows him at a press conference in 2020. Reuters German and Portuguese investigators scoured the area around Arede Reservoir with sniffer dogs. Good pictures In the lake, many divers must search for traces – or remains – of Maddy. AFP Authorities were trying to find clues with heavy equipment for Maddie, who went missing in 2007. Good pictures A thorough search was conducted in the area. AFP In some cases, investigators used machines to clear the way. AFP The removal of the specified place by the authorities created a stir. “Daily Mail” wrote that investigators received a tip. Reuters During the search, a “relevant clue” was found. However, it is not yet clear whether this can prove the suspicion against Christian Bruckner. Good pictures German police suspect Christian Bruckner of abducting and killing Maddie 16 years ago. They launched a search. Good pictures The search attracts huge media interest. The famous Portuguese newspaper “Público”, on the other hand, spoke of a “media circus”. Good pictures

The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (3) could continue for a long time.

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, which is investigating the case, announced this.

The end of May was the first in a long time search for In the “Maddy” case: German and Portuguese police investigators spent several days prowling the area around the Arede Reservoir in southern Portugal. Soil samples were taken and possible evidence preserved. State Attorney Christian Wolters spoke out again, though the State Attorney’s Office has yet to announce any definitive findings.

According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, Wolters believes that the investigation could continue until 2026. Then he will be the prime suspect Christian Bruckner, who was currently serving a prison sentence but has been released. The website of the Braunschweig public prosecutor adds: “The investigations conducted in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for a long time.”

Lawyers wanted to be fast

The goal of the state attorney’s office was actually to arrest Bruckner, who was already accused of multiple rapes while he was in prison. Prosecutor Wolters Bruckner repeatedly insisted he was convinced he was guilty. According to phone records, Bruckner was said to have been at the vacation resort where Madeleine McCann disappeared. Bruckner himself denies any involvement in the case and speaks of a witch hunt.

For “tactical reasons”, the police did not announce exactly what they were looking for in Ared Reservoir. In the lake, boreholes 60 cm deep were dug and soil samples were taken from it.