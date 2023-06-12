June 12, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Maddie McCann trial drags on

Terence Abbott 39 mins ago 3 min read

Madeleine McCann

“Maddie” trials could last until 2026 – why it’s a problem

According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor, the investigation may continue for a long time – and then the main suspect, Christian Bruckner, will be released again.

Published

Prosecutor Christian Reuters is leading a new trial in Maddie’s case. The picture shows him at a press conference in 2020.

Reuters

  • The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (3) could continue for a long time.

  • The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, which is investigating the case, announced this.

  • The main suspect, Christian Bruckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence, could be freed again.

See also  Girl is bullied for a year - by her own mother

The end of May was the first in a long time search for In the “Maddy” case: German and Portuguese police investigators spent several days prowling the area around the Arede Reservoir in southern Portugal. Soil samples were taken and possible evidence preserved. State Attorney Christian Wolters spoke out again, though the State Attorney’s Office has yet to announce any definitive findings.

According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, Wolters believes that the investigation could continue until 2026. Then he will be the prime suspect Christian Bruckner, who was currently serving a prison sentence but has been released. The website of the Braunschweig public prosecutor adds: “The investigations conducted in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for a long time.”

Lawyers wanted to be fast

The goal of the state attorney’s office was actually to arrest Bruckner, who was already accused of multiple rapes while he was in prison. Prosecutor Wolters Bruckner repeatedly insisted he was convinced he was guilty. According to phone records, Bruckner was said to have been at the vacation resort where Madeleine McCann disappeared. Bruckner himself denies any involvement in the case and speaks of a witch hunt.

For “tactical reasons”, the police did not announce exactly what they were looking for in Ared Reservoir. In the lake, boreholes 60 cm deep were dug and soil samples were taken from it.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

See also  Roger Federer offers refreshing tips to city joggers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Trump allies threaten retaliation and violence

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Gada (5) disappeared without a trace in Florence

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Pitbull girls were adopted in record time after a sweet video

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Maddie McCann trial drags on

39 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Trump allies threaten retaliation and violence

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Gada (5) disappeared without a trace in Florence

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Pitbull girls were adopted in record time after a sweet video

1 day ago Terence Abbott