June 8, 2022

Vehicles congregate in Berlin

30 injured – 1 killed

Vehicles congregate in Berlin

In Berlin a vehicle drove into a crowd of people. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a memorial church and in Breitzightblats, near Gurfurstandum. Thus one died.

Car crash into crowd in Berlin! A fire department spokesman confirmed Wednesday that one person was killed. At least eight people were injured.

According to police, the crash happened at around 10.30am at Memorial Church and Tauentzienstrasse near Gudam in the Charlottenburg district.

