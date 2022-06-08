Vehicles congregate in Berlin

In Berlin a vehicle drove into a crowd of people. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a memorial church and in Breitzightblats, near Gurfurstandum. Thus one died.

Car crash into crowd in Berlin! A fire department spokesman confirmed Wednesday that one person was killed. At least eight people were injured.

According to police, the crash happened at around 10.30am at Memorial Church and Tauentzienstrasse near Gudam in the Charlottenburg district.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or an accident.”

A Twitter image shows the vehicle landing in a shop window. The driver of the Renault car was arrested. The background is not clear. Police are on site.

Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said: “We do not know if this was a deliberate act or a traffic accident.

Is on a British-American entertainment site and says in a Twitter video: “This is so bad guys. There are a lot of cops here, there’s a corpse in the middle of the street.”

A catastrophe occurred at Breitscheidplatz

That incident comes to mind Breitscheidplatz attack on December 19, 2016. Islamist Anis Amri († 24) ran to the Christmas market in a semi-trailer. 13 people were killed. More than a hundred spectators were injured, some seriously injured.

The killer authorities know what a disaster it is in particular. Tunisian Anis Amri arrived in Germany in 2015 with a wave of refugees via Italy and Switzerland. He fooled the state, reported under different identities, and applied for social benefits under many names. Security officials kept him in mind as a threat, but thought he was unlikely to get weapons. No one thought the hijacked truck was an assault weapon. (Man / STA)

+++ Update follows … +++