Border closures, martial law & more mobilization in Russia in January?

Moscow will close the border to men after the New Year, declare martial law and begin another round of mobilization. That’s what Kiev’s defense minister said in a message to the Russian people – and seems to confirm what has been rumored for some time.

1/5 Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov addresses the Russian people with a message earlier this year.

Propaganda? Such reports have been circulating on Russian Telegram and opposition channels for weeks. Now Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov (56) is addressing the doubts head-on. Reznikov addresses the Russian people at the beginning of the year. In early January, he says, the Russian government will close the border to men, impose martial law and call for fresh mobilization. People decorate holiday tables and make plans for the future.

Affected men don’t have much time. “Now listen carefully to what I am going to say,” says the defense secretary. ‘I’m not asking you to believe me. Please answer this question honestly: If you could go to war and die or be crippled for the rest of your life, what would you fight for? For himself,” Reznikov points a finger at the camera.

The Russian government has lied to its people that nothing in the war went as planned. “For the first time in a hundred years, the flagship of the Russian Navy has been destroyed. Long-range aircraft are exploding at airfields deep in Russia.” In addition, “the losses of the Russian army were more than 100,000 dead”.

“You have one more week”

The first wave of mobilization took place to compensate for the losses, the Ukrainian continued. The new mobilization will take place mainly in the cities. As before the country. “I know for sure,” said Reznikov, “that you have a week left. At the beginning of January, the Russian authorities will close the borders to the men, then impose martial law and begin another wave of mobilization.

Meanwhile, authorities have also modernized the nationwide registration and reporting system for their citizens, according to Russian media. Confusion soon reigned, with the first partial mobilization of some 320,000 reservists called up in September, and the sick, disabled and unfit were also called up.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine: “You pay with blood for other people’s fantasies”( 00:44 )

According to Kyrillo Budanov (36), head of intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Kiev, Russia will start a new mobilization after the New Year: on January 5 or 9. Butanov said the Russian army “doesn’t have enough personnel” to create new units and compensate for “significant losses” in existing units. BBC. Budanov acknowledges that neither Russian nor Ukrainian troops currently have the means to advance further. The war had “reached a stalemate”. (case)