Border closures, martial law & more mobilization in Russia in January?

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 3 min read

Address of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to the Russian People

“In January, Russia closes border to men, declares martial law”

Moscow will close the border to men after the New Year, declare martial law and begin another round of mobilization. That’s what Kiev’s defense minister said in a message to the Russian people – and seems to confirm what has been rumored for some time.

1/5

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov addresses the Russian people with a message earlier this year.

Propaganda? Such reports have been circulating on Russian Telegram and opposition channels for weeks. Now Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov (56) is addressing the doubts head-on. Reznikov addresses the Russian people at the beginning of the year. In early January, he says, the Russian government will close the border to men, impose martial law and call for fresh mobilization. People decorate holiday tables and make plans for the future.

Affected men don’t have much time. “Now listen carefully to what I am going to say,” says the defense secretary. ‘I’m not asking you to believe me. Please answer this question honestly: If you could go to war and die or be crippled for the rest of your life, what would you fight for? For himself,” Reznikov points a finger at the camera.

