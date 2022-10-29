October 29, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Wagner boss hires HIV-positive players

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

The doctors at the front refuse to help

Wagner recruits HIV-positive players – and that’s dangerous

When recruiting new players, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin pays little attention — even those with HIV or hepatitis C are invited.

1/5

Wagner’s boss, Prigozhin, also employs sick prisoners.

When it comes to recruiting new players, Russia will do nothing. Already at the beginning of partial mobilization, old, sick and unfit men were sent to the front in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, financier and founder of the Wagner Group, was even employed in prisons.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government made public that prisoners with infectious and dangerous diseases – including hepatitis C or HIV – are also being sent to war. That too “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) informed about this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New information on deadly python attack in Indonesia

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Wagner boss hires HIV-positive players

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

New information on deadly python attack in Indonesia

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

1 day ago Terence Abbott