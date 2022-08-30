August 31, 2022

At 91: Mikhail Gorbachev Dies!

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

He opened the iron curtain

Mikhail Gorbachev († 91) is dead!

Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91. The last head of state of the Soviet Union was hospitalized due to ill health.

Last Head of State of the Soviet Union: Mikhail Gorbachev (1931-2022).

The last Soviet leader is dead! Mikhail Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91. The Russian news agency TASS reported this about the Central Clinic in Moscow, where Gorbachev was recently. “Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a long and serious illness,” read a news release. The hospital is the main medical facility of the Russian Presidential Administration. He was reportedly suffering from kidney disease.

Gorbachev was General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from March 1985 to August 1991 and President of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991. Corby – as he was known – ushered in the end of the Cold War by opening the Iron Curtain with his policies of glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring). He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. The political process led to mass uprisings in all the republics of the Soviet state and eventually led to the fall of the communist empire.

